Temporary traffic disruption: Tumpuna Road, north of the intersection

08 June 2025
The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is advising the public of a temporary traffic disruption along Tumpuna Road, north of the intersection, including sections of the acceleration and deceleration lanes from tomorrow, Monday, June 9.

The ministry says this has become necessary to facilitate road rehabilitation work, which is expected to be complete by Thursday, June 12.

The work is expected to take place between 8pm and 4am.

The ministry says there will be frequent movement of heavy equipment along the roadway, which may result in dust, noise and restrictions to traffic flow. 

Motorists are therefore advised to proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers as well as the instructions of police officers on site.

