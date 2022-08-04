Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

33.5% COVID-positivity rate; 87 new cases, one death recorded

Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early

Jamaica to host Caribbean Senior Squash Championships from Aug 21-27

JUST IN: Man shot and injured in another raid in St Catherine South

World U20 Champs: Kerrica Hill, Alexis James progress to 100mh semis

Sagicor to launch first mixed-use development in Spanish Town

‘Frustrated youths just want to leave Jamaica,’ Holness admits

Golding scolds gov’t over the progress of Ja’s Republic transition

Millions to treat bikers involved in crashes

Jamaica upset Australia in Commonwealth Games netball

Thursday Aug 04

31?C
Loop Sports

39 minutes ago

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks on, during a pre-season friendly match against Rayo Vallecano, at Old Trafford, Manchester, Sunday July 31, 2022. (Dave Thompson/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo made his first preseason appearance in the match, playing 45 minutes amid speculation about his future at the club. He was pictured with teammate Diogo Dalot leaving the game before full-time of the 1-1 draw.

Ten Hag did not speak to the media after the friendly but told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay on Wednesday that “there were many more (as well as Ronaldo) who went home.”

The manager said he did not condone it: “Certainly not, this is unacceptable for everyone. I tell them that it’s unacceptable, that we are a team, a squad and that you should stay until the end.”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

Brighton visit Old Trafford on Sunday in the season opener, which will be Ten Hag’s first competitive match as United’s manager.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 29, 2022 04:21 PM

Sport

July 26, 2022 11:38 AM

Sport

May 22, 2022 06:09 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

33.5% COVID-positivity rate; 87 new cases, one death recorded

Sport

Ten Hag: ‘Unacceptable’ that Ronaldo, others left game early

Sport

Jamaica to host Caribbean Senior Squash Championships from Aug 21-27

More From

Sport

See also

Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah wins gold in the women’s 100m

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won her first major title this season by taking the 100m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.
In a result that surprised no one bu

Sport

World U20 Champs: Tina Clayton strikes gold in national junior record

Clayton’s teammate Serena Cole – who’s also her schoolmate at the factory of fast runners, Edwin Allen High School – took silver in 11.14

Jamaica News

‘When you win, you win,’ says young fish farmer

26-year-old reaping success with tilapia

Sport

World U20 Champs: Clayton, Cole safely through to 100 semis

Talented Jamaican young sprinter Tina Clayton and her compatriot Serena Cole have safely progressed out of the preliminary round of the women’s 100m on day two of the World Athletics Under-20 Champion

Sport

World U20: Tina Clayton and Serena Cole progress to women’s 100m final

Reigning champion Tina Clayton and her Jamaican compatriot Serena Cole have safely advanced to tonight’s final of the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia

Sport

World U20 Championships: Day 4 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 4

Below is Thursday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
MORNING SESSION
Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats – 9:05 am
Kerrica Hill (Heat 1)
A

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols