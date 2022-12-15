Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

Emergency regulations provisions clarified

Man nabbed for Christmas Day murder two years later

Ja-born consultant empowering black-owned businesses in the UK

Man attacked: Gunmen shoot up vehicle on Waltham Park Road

Gov’t looking to finalise data protection Act regulations

Barbados’ top court repeals laws that criminalise gay sex

NBA: Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers

WATCH: ‘Lots of good things’ happening in Jamaica – Holness

25-y-o man fatally stabbed in St Ann; suspect arrested, knife seized

Thursday Dec 15

28?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, April 29, 2022. British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.

Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany,” his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement. He did not give additional details about Becker’s location in Germany.

The three-time Wimbledon champion had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. He would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.

He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.

The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

April 29, 2022 08:37 PM

Sport

April 8, 2022 05:49 PM

Sport

April 12, 2022 05:00 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

World News

Emergency regulations provisions clarified

Jamaica News

Man nabbed for Christmas Day murder two years later

More From

Lifestyle

Autistic beauty queen Israel Harrison ends Miss Int’l journey in Top 8

See also

Jamaica’s best finish in pageant to date

Jamaica News

Female cop from St Andrew Central Division dies at home

Found unresponsive by a family member

Jamaica News

Former Sagicor VP slapped with fraud-related charges

Attorney representing Alysia Moulton White says she is ‘totally innocent’

Jamaica News

11-y-o girl gone missing in St Andrew; last seen wearing Brazil jersey

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Blessanya Francis, otherwise called ‘Bless’, of Callaloo Mews in St Andrew, who has been missing since Tuesday, December 13.
She is of brown complexi

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Morocco make another World Cup statement despite loss

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use.
France substitute Randal Kol

Jamaica News

Dishonest, nonsense: Commish slams INDECOM’s fatal shootings report

Top cop also raps INDECOM report for lacking context, vows to push back

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols