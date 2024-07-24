Tense stand-offs with JPS workers, residents prompt call for calm

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has condemned what it describes as recent threats of violence against its workers and contractors carrying out restoration works across the island.

The company’s condemnation comes as residents in some communities reportedly continue to accost JPS team members in protest against the delay in restoration of their electricity.

In fact, JPS has denounced what it describes as aggressive behaviours and tense stand-offs with residents, which have resulted in JPS teams having to leave certain areas, ultimately postponing scheduled restoration efforts.

“Just yesterday, our team in Westmoreland had to be escorted out of a community by the security forces,” reported Blaine Jarrett, senior vice president of energy delivery. “In another instance, team members were allegedly cornered with residents demanding that they carry out works on lines that they believe would energise their communities.”

The company has stated that while it understands the frustration of those who are still without electricity, it will not jeopardise the safety of its workers by sending them into hostile environments.

The light and power company has also warned that roadblocks and protests which prevent safe access to lines and facilities that are critical to restoration, could cause efforts to be further delayed than is needed.

JPS has called for calm as its workers, some of whom are from communities that are still without electricity, continue to work swiftly and tirelessly to get the lights back on islandwide.