Tense stand-offs with JPS workers, residents prompt call for calm

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Tense stand-offs with JPS workers, residents prompt call for calm
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

HOW COME? Vaz to meet with JPS stakeholders re ‘light’ restoration

Temporary relief from customs duty, GCT on imports for Beryl relief

Elderly man missing for over a month in Clarendon

Video – Jamaica’s Olympic Schedule: AI tips to keep you in the Loop

VIDEO: Cabbie murdered with Simone Collymore was backbone of family

Health Ministry welcomes talks with nurses on training support

Sentencing of wife killer Omar Collymore put off until Friday

Darkweb shows cybercriminals ready for Olympics

Tense stand-offs with JPS workers, residents prompt call for calm

Jamaican cuisine on Long Island: Dunns River Lounge’s success story

Wednesday Jul 24

25°C
Jamaica News

Workers reportedly ‘cornered’ as community members demand electricity restoration

Loop News

9 hrs ago

(Photo: X via @myJPSonline)

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has condemned what it describes as recent threats of violence against its workers and contractors carrying out restoration works across the island.

The company’s condemnation comes as residents in some communities reportedly continue to accost JPS team members in protest against the delay in restoration of their electricity.

In fact, JPS has denounced what it describes as aggressive behaviours and tense stand-offs with residents, which have resulted in JPS teams having to leave certain areas, ultimately postponing scheduled restoration efforts.

“Just yesterday, our team in Westmoreland had to be escorted out of a community by the security forces,” reported Blaine Jarrett, senior vice president of energy delivery. “In another instance, team members were allegedly cornered with residents demanding that they carry out works on lines that they believe would energise their communities.”

The company has stated that while it understands the frustration of those who are still without electricity, it will not jeopardise the safety of its workers by sending them into hostile environments.

The light and power company has also warned that roadblocks and protests which prevent safe access to lines and facilities that are critical to restoration, could cause efforts to be further delayed than is needed.

JPS has called for calm as its workers, some of whom are from communities that are still without electricity, continue to work swiftly and tirelessly to get the lights back on islandwide.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

HOW COME? Vaz to meet with JPS stakeholders re ‘light’ restoration

Jamaica News

Temporary relief from customs duty, GCT on imports for Beryl relief

Jamaica News

Elderly man missing for over a month in Clarendon

More From

Jamaica News

J’can student beats odds, poverty to bag full scholarship to MIT in US

Nothing could prepare 19-year-old Ronaldo Lee for the surprise he received earlier this year when he was informed that he had been accepted into Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the Unit

Jamaica News

See also

Temporary relief from customs duty, GCT on imports for Beryl relief

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has announced that arising from activation of the Disaster Risk Management Act and the impact of Hurricane Beryl, the Portfolio Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Cabbie murdered with Simone Collymore was backbone of family

Relatives frustrated with delays re sentencing of his killers

Jamaica News

Man freed of buggering cellmate

An inmate has been freed of a charge of buggery after the cellmate he’s alleged to have sexually assaulted expressed a desire to drop the case. 
The accused, whose name Loop News is withholdin

Jamaica News

JPS announces discount for some customers

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced plans to give discounts to approximately 350,000 residential customers following the far-reaching impact of the recent category 4 Hurricane Beryl.
It

Jamaica News

Climate and the green gold: A look at Jamaica’s cannabis industry

The cannabis industry is one of Jamaica’s most distinctive and valuable assets, fostering research, medicine, tourism, and recreation, while significantly contributing to the nation’s economy.
Reno

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols