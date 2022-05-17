Tension high following another murder in West Kingston | Loop Jamaica

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by gunmen in the vicinity of Luke Lane and North Street, Kingston on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Marlon ‘Barney’ Wisdom.

Reports are that man he victim was walking along the road when he was attacked and shot by unknown assailants.

The shooters then escaped.

Police investigators say they have since launched a probe into the incident that has again triggered high levels of tension in and around West Kingston as it comes just weeks after Omar Laing, popular school boy footballer and national representative was shot and killed.

suspect the shooting was a reprisal for the

recent killing of schoolboy footballer, Omar

Laing, 19