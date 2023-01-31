Tension in Gordon Town: 2 shot one fatally, woman house firebombed Loop Jamaica

Police are keeping a close watch on sections of Gordon Hill and surrounding areas in that St Andrew-based community after two men were shot one fatally and the house of a woman was set ablaze over the last 24 hours.

Police believe the attack on the female is a reprisal for another incident where a man said to be her son was accused of shooting two men during an altercation in the area.

One of the men identified as Anthony Clarke has since died from the injuries.

Information received is that on Sunday, January 29 about 12:30 pm, Joseph Burton, a 47-year-old steelworker, and another man identified as Anthony Clarke were at the mentioned location when an altercation developed with the suspect identified as Roshane Douglas.

Allegations are that Douglas brandished a firearm and opened gunfire hitting both victims before escaping in the area.

The gunshot victims were both assisted to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) by citizens where Clarke died while being treated.

Police have since listed Douglas as a person of interest and have sent out a call instructing him to turn in himself to the police immediately.

Police say they are also asking for assistance from members of the public in locating the accused.

Subsequent to that incident, police say they are keeping a watch on another section of the community where the mother of the accused shooter lives as there were reprisals of arson to the house of his mother.