Tension: Motorists flood Traffic Court; cops working to maintain order Loop Jamaica

The police have increased their presence at the Traffic Court in Kingston in a bid to address growing tension at the facility.

Hundreds of motorists on Monday gathered at the Kingston-based location trying to clear outstanding tickets. The motorists said they have been encountering a number of problems and this is making the process chaotic.

Police on the ground have admitted that there are glitches but said systems have been put in place to address these issues.

Police report that from as early as 6:00 am on Monday, they have been monitoring sections of South Camp and other areas leading to the Traffic Court and trying to clear several pile-ups caused by large groups of people gathered along the road.

One motorist described the situation as chaotic.

“See tha line yah, tha line lead go back all the way back to South Camp Road, bare madness a gwaan a Traffic Court,” the motorist said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, has implored motorists to take advantage of the period of reprieve being provided by the government to settle outstanding fines.

“I, therefore, implore all motorists, who still have outstanding tickets, to appear early before the Traffic Court, and if they are having challenges paying their traffic tickets, to indicate their difficulty to the courts, to see whether any appropriate arrangement can be made, concerning the payments,” Shaw had advised.