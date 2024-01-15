Tensions in PNP as overlooked Lawton McKenzie back to independent Loop Jamaica

Tensions in PNP as overlooked Lawton McKenzie back to independent
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

File photo with (from left) parish councillors Ian Miles, Garfield James and Lawton McKenzie at a press conference at Hotel Commingle in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland last July when the three quitted the People’s National Party (PNP).

Tensions have again risen within the ranks of the People’s National Party (PNP) as, after being overlooked to represent the party in the Grange Hill Division in Westmoreland for the upcoming Local Government Elections, sitting Councillor Lawton McKenzie has indicated that he will be running as an independent candidate.

McKenzie was briefly an independent councillor last year. In July, he joined with councillors Ian Myles of the Little London Division and Garfield James of the Sheffield Division after airing differences with the PNP. Myles and James later crossed the floor and are now among the candidates who will represent the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the local polls.

McKenzie returned to the PNP in September.

He was obviously disappointed that he was not named to represent the Grange Hill Division when PNP President Mark Golding on Sunday night presented the Opposition party’s list of candidates who will represent it in the elections in Westmoreland, during a presentation ceremony at  Manning’s School. Golding named Warren Littleton as McKenzie’s replacement.

On Monday, McKenzie told the media that he will be contesting the division as an independent candidate, and said he expects to win the contest.

The longstanding parochial representative also accused the PNP of making empty promises, suggesting that he was betrayed. He has promised to address the so-called empty promises publicly at a later date.

By returning to the PNP last September, McKenzie prevented the JLP from replacing Bertel Moore as Savanna-la-Mar Mayor and Chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

