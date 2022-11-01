Terra Nova owners move to get requisite approval for new hotel Loop Jamaica

Terra Nova owners move to get requisite approval for new hotel Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Business

Focused on refunding depositors for Residences at Terra Nova

Loop Business

1 hrs ago – Updated

File photo: Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left), is greeted by hotelier and property developer, Ruth Hussey (centre), when he arrived at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to break ground for the construction of the Residences at Terra Nova. The developers this week announced they will now build hotel units only.

The reconfigured plans for the Residences at Terra Nova are being developed even as the company moves to obtain the requisite approvals for the hotel that will now be built.

The Hussey family announced on Sunday, October 30, that they have scrapped plans to develop the Residences at Terra Nova- what was to have been a mixed-use business development – 16 months after breaking ground on the luxury-14 storey development and will now seek to offer “an extension of the existing hospitality facilities on the premises.”

“The plans for the future of [the] Terra Nova [development] are being determined by the principals and we will have to seek all requisite approvals…,” Director of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, Christelle Harris told Loop News.

Pressed on what niche would be targeted by the new offering and its point of differentiation, Harris said the focus, for now, is on refunding depositors.

“What was particularly important to us is that all the depositors get back their full deposits including taxes as soon as the decision was made,” she said.

The company cited “differences between outcomes and expectations due to adverse external economic conditions,” as the reason for the change of plans adding that “based on sudden and significant changes in market conditions, the mixed-use business model for the development – hotel and residential – is significantly less viable at this time.”

The Residences at Terra Nova were to comprise an additional 91 luxury units, including 30 fully furnished hotel suites to be managed by the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

The developers had also planned to add amenities such as a state-of-the-art indoor gym; covered outdoor exercise spaces; rooftop jogging trail, rooftop infinity pool and lounge, meditation garden, reflection pool, lobby cafe, indoor and outdoor meeting rooms and spaces.

