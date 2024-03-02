Terrelonge and Dunkley win Under-20 100m titles at Carifta Trials Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen’s Theianna Lee Terrelonge and Elite Performance Track Club’s Javourne Dunkley lived up to expectations as the favoured contenders, securing their respective Under-20 100m titles on Saturday’s second and penultimate day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

Both athletes had led in qualifying after Friday’s first day and demonstrated impressive performances on Saturday to secure their places on the team for the 51st edition of the Carifta Games, slated to take place at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, from March 30 to April 1.

Terrelonge, the reigning double sprint champion from last year’s National Junior Championships, surged ahead of the competition to claim victory in the Girls’ Under-20 100m with a time of 10.25 (0.9m/s), matching her personal best set in the heats. The 16-year-old first-year class two athlete finished comfortably ahead of Lacovia High’s Sabrina Dockery (11.49) and Muschett High’s Shanoya Douglas (11.58).

Javourne Dunkley of Elite Performance Track Club.

Dunkley, a former standout from St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), crossed the finish line in 10.32 seconds (0.5m/s) to secure victory in the Boys’ Under-20 100m, defeating St Jago High’s Raheem Pinnock (10.44) and Calabar’s Khamani Gordon (10.45). Kingston College’s (KC) Yourie Clarke finished fourth in 10.48 seconds, holding the same position as last year.

In the Boys’ Under-17 category, Nyrone Wade of KC achieved a new personal best of 10.49 seconds (1.0m/s) to claim the title, surpassing Excelsior’s Malike Nugent (10.52) and St Jago’s Detarje Morgan (10.80).

Natrece East of Wolmer’s Girls.

Wolmer’s Girls’ Natrece East successfully defended her Under-17 100m title, clocking in at 11.62 (1.0m/s), just below her personal best of 11.59 seconds. Hydel’s Poshannalee Blake secured second place in 11.82, while St Jago’s Adora Campbell edged out her teammates Malayia Campbell and Shannia Campbell for third place, with all three athletes recording identical times of 11.84 seconds.

Meanwhile, Marcinho Rose of KC and Abigail Campbell of Hydel emerged victorious in the Boys’ and Girls’ Under-20 400m, respectively.

Rose set a new personal best of 46.36 seconds, securing the Boys’ Under-20 title over Javaughn Pinnock (46.84) of New Herah and Zachary Wallace (47.44) of Maggotty High.

In the Girls’ Under-20 400m final, Campbell clinched victory with a new personal best of 52.84 seconds, ahead of Shanque Williams (53.09) from St Elizabeth Technical High School and Kelly Ann Carr (53.64) of Edwin Allen.

Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar claimed the Boys’ Under-17 400m title in 47.65 seconds, while Hydel’s Nastassia Fletcher secured the girls’ title in 54.70 seconds.

Kemarrio Bygrave of Jamaica College (JC) clocked 4:01.58 seconds to take the Boys’ Under-20 1500m, with Jaquan Coke of KC (4:02.84) and Waval Davis of Fogo Road (4:05.97) finishing second and third, respectively.

Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen emerged triumphant in the Girls’ Under-20 1500m with a new personal best of 4:31.33 seconds, avenging her previous defeat against Hydel’s Kaydeen Johnson at the Central Athletics Championships on February 20.

Johnson finished second in 4:32.56, while Monique Stewart of Edwin Allen secured third place in 4:38.70.

Shemar Green of JC took Boys’ Under-17 1500m in 4:14.69 seconds, while Alikay Reynolds of Alphansus Davis claimed the girls’ title in 4:39.40 seconds.

Clarendon College’s Jamelia Young completed the Girls’ Under-17 throws double by winning the discus throw with an effort of 40.70m after taking the shot put on Friday.

Dionjah Shaw of Edwin Allen won the Girls’ Under-20 discus throw with a best effort of 48.04m, followed by Najhada Seymour of Excelsior (47.30m) in second place and Shamoyea Morris of Edwin Allen (44.65m) in third.

The third and final day is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am on Sunday with the Girls’ Under-17 javelin throw and triple jump finals, along with the preliminary round of the Girls’ Under-17 100m hurdles.