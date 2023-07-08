Terrelonge, Dunkley crowned national Under-20 100m champions Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen’s Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Javorne Dunkley of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) emerged as the national Under-20 girls’ and boys’ 100m champions on the second day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Friday.

Terrelonge, who appeared comfortable throughout the rounds, seemed to be reserving her energy for a standout performance, which came in the form of a new personal best time of 11.47 seconds, with a 1.4 metres per second wind. The 15-year-old surpassed her previous personal best of 11.49, edging out her Edwin Allen teammate Tonie-Ann Forbes (11.49) and St Catherine High’s Asharria Ulett (11.55) who achieved a new personal best of 11.67.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High (2nd left) wins the Girls’ Under-20 100m final.

Dunkley, 18, followed with an even more impressive showing. Starting strongly from lane four, he left his competitors struggling behind him at the halfway point and powered through the finish line, clocking a decent 10.17 seconds with a 1.2 metres per second wind. This shattered Dunkley’s previous best of 10.59, securing his victory ahead of Jeevan Newby (10.26) of Motorcade Track Club and Camperdown High’s Junior Harris (10.32).

In the Girls’ Under-18 100m final, Abigail Wolfe of Holy Childhood comfortably clinched the top spot with a time of 11.76 seconds. She finished ahead of Canelia Hope (11.95) of Camperdown and Athletico’s Shanoya Douglas (12.05).

Tramaine Todd, another standout athlete from STETHS, fended off the challenge from the Wolmer’s Boys’ pair of Gary Card and Ainsley McGregor to win the Under-18 title. Todd finished in 10.46 seconds, while Card and McGregor achieved new personal bests of 10.61 and 10.66 seconds, respectively, settling for second and third place.

In the Girls’ Under-18 400m hurdles, Chennai Jarrett of STETHS claimed victory with a time of 1:01.52, leading the race ahead of Rhianna Lewis (1:04.51) of Rhodes Hall and Halyncia Henry (1:05.95) from Covent of Mercy.

Tonyann Beckford of Edwin Allen dominated the Girls’ Under-20 event, continuing her superb form with a time of 58.78 seconds. T’Kyla Bennett (1:02.26) of Excelsior and Vanessa Ward (1:04.23) from Titchfield finished second and third, respectively.

Excelsior’s Daniel Wright proved his strength in the Boys’ Under-18 400m hurdles, taking an early lead and maintaining it throughout the race. He finished with a time of 50.82 seconds, ahead of Trevoy Smith from Herbert Morrison, who achieved a new personal best of 50.41, and Deandre Gayle from Jamaica College (JC) with another personal best of 52.63.

Jaheene Bell of St Jago High emerged victorious in the Boys’ Under-20 event, setting a new personal best of 51.30 seconds. Antonio Forbes (51.54) from Kingston College (KC) and Tyrece Hyman (51.60) of MVP secured second and third place, respectively.

In the field events, Michael-Andre Edwards from JC was the sole competitor to achieve a jump over seven metres, claiming the Boys’ Under-18 long jump title with a mark of 7.20m. Anthony Hall from B.B. Coke High followed in second place with a jump of 6.83m, while Javid Malcolm from Petersfield High recorded a jump of 6.07m for third place.

Munro College’s Javontae Smith emerged as the winner in the Boys’ Under-18 shot put with a throw of 16.63m. Despiro Wray from KC finished second with a throw of 16.17m, while Joseph Salmon from Clarendon College secured third place with a mark of 13.28m.

Jaeda Robinson of Immaculate Conception won the Girls’ Under-18 triple jump with a hop, skip, and jump landing at 11.90m. St Catherine High’s Rohanna Sudlow finished second with an effort of 11.73m while Robinson’s teammate Davine Dickenson was third with an effort of 11.12.

The Boys’ Under-20 long jump competitors benefited from a strong tailwind. Royan Walters from KC finished first with a mark of 7.75m in a 3.4 metres per second wind. Demario Prince (7.62m) and Balvin Israel (7.32m), both from St Jago, secured second and third place, respectively.

The championships, which will conclude on Sunday, are serving as the Jamaica Trials for upcoming international competitions.

Senior athletes are currently competing for coveted spots to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27. In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also establish the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).