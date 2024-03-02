Terrelonge, Dunkley lead Under-20 100m at Carifta Trials Loop Jamaica

Title favorites Javourne Dunkley of Elite Performance Track Club and Theianna Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High have safely advanced to Saturday’s finals of the Boys’ and Girls’ Under-20 100m, respectively, at the Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

Terrelonge, the double sprint champion at last year’s National Junior Championships, was in a no-nonsense mood on Friday’s opening day as she clocked an impressive new personal best of 11.25 seconds (1.0m/s) to win her heat of the Girls’ Under-20 100m.

Terrelonge, a 16-year-old first-year class two athlete, has been in impressive form this year. Her previous personal best was 11.30, achieved in her first competition of the season at the 30th Pure Water/JC/R. Danny Williams meet at Ashenheim Stadium, JC, on January 6.

Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High also secured her spot in the final with a time of 11.56 seconds (0.8m/s), ranking fourth overall after the preliminary rounds. Mushett High’s Shanoya Douglas (11.40) and Briana Campbell (11.44) hold the second and third fastest times, respectively.

KC’s Yourie Clarke, centre, wins heat two of the Boys’ U20 100m.

In the Boys’ Under-20 100m qualifiers, Dunkley, a former standout from St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), led the pack alongside Khamani Gordon of Calabar and Yourie Clarke of Kingston College (KC). The trio all clocked 10.42 seconds to win their respective heats.

Other notable qualifiers include St Jago High’s Raheem Pinnock (10.45) and STETHS’ Tramaine Todd (10.49), while Jamaica College’s (JC) Hector Bennett, anticipated as a strong contender against Dunkley, did not advance out of the heats.

Nyrone Wade of KC topped the Boys’ Under-17 100m qualifiers with 10.46 (1.2m/s), followed by Malike Nugent of Excelsior (10.70) and Detarje Morgan of St Jago High (10.71).

On the girls’ side, Natrece East of Wolmers’ Girls led the Under-17 100m qualifying with 11.75 seconds (0.0m/s), trailed by St Jago High’s Adora Campbell (11.82) and Poshannalee Blake (11.83).

Meanwhile, in Boys’ Under-20 400m qualifying, Zachary Wallace of Maggotty High clocked 47.59, followed by KC’s Marcinho Rose (47.65) and New Herah’s Javaughn Pinnock (47.80).

For the Girls’ Under-20 400m final, Shanque Williams of STETHS emerged as the top qualifier with 54.09, trailed by Hydel High’s Abigail Campbell (54.42) and Edwin Allen High’s Kelly Ann Carr (54.69).

In Boys’ Under-17 400m qualifying, Paul Henry of Fogo Road High secured the fastest qualifying time with 48.58, the only sub-49 second clocking over the heats, while Natassia Fletcher of Hydel led the girls’ section with 55.46.

Jamelia Young of Clarendon College in action in the Girls’ U17 shot put final.

Meanwhile, at the trials’ outset, Jamelia Young of Clarendon College claimed victory in the Girls’ Under-17 shot put final with a throw of 13.33m. Abigail Bennett of Merl Grove High secured second place with a best effort of 12.24m, while St Jago High’s Jessica Thompson finished third with 11.10m.

In the Boys’ Under-17 shot put final, Javontae Smith of Munro College demonstrated superiority, clinching the title with a throw of 17.85m.

Kimeka Smith of St Jago High in action in the Girls’ U20 shot put final.

For the Girls’ Under-20 shot put title, Kimeka Smith of St Jago High emerged victorious with an effort of 13.63m, surpassing Altonique James (13.04m) of Excelsior and Natassia Burrell (12.87m) of Hydel High.

Shaiquan Dunn of JC secured victory in the Boys’ Under-20 shot put final with a distance of 18.84m, surpassing St Catherine High’s Rajay Hemmings (17.10m) and Calabar High’s Matthew Blake (16.73m).

Rohanna Sudlow of St Catherine High competes in the Girls’ U20 long jump final.

Rohanna Sudlow of St Catherine High claimed the Girls’ Under-20 long jump title with a best jump of 5.99m (1.2m/s), outperforming the STETHS duo of Richelle Stanley, who jumped 5.97m (0.3m/s), and Chloe Palmer, who recorded 5.82m (-1.0m/s).

The Boys’ Under-20 long jump title was won by Ricoy Huter of STETHS with a distance of 7.47m. Balvin Israel of JC (7.17m) and Amari Officer of St George’s College (6.93m) secured second and third, respectively.

Saturday’s second day is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am with the Girls’ Under-17 discus throw and the preliminary round of the Girls’ Under-17 400m hurdles.