Terrifying moments as South Korean plane door opens midair Loop Jamaica

A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a South Korean flight on Friday, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, airline and government officials said.

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the south-eastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju.

Video shows the South Korean plane that landed safely with the open door.

The flight is normally about an hour, and details of the incident, including how long the door was open, were under investigation, according to Asiana Airlines.

Video footage apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media shows some passengers’ hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said.

Their motive wasn’t immediately known.

Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023, as he is suspected of opening an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines plane during a flight. (Photo: Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP)

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another south-eastern city.

Twelve people were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to the Transportation Ministry. Emergency officials in Daegu said the injured people suffered breathing problems and other minor symptoms.