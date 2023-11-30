Terry-Ann Graver named chief operating officer of First Global Bank Loop Jamaica

GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has announced the appointment of Terry-Ann Graver as Chief Operating Officer of First Global Bank Limited (FGB), effective October 17, 2023.

Graver is an accomplished finance professional with over two decades of experience in treasury, banking, portfolio management, and corporate solutions.

She joined GK in 2017 as Head of Treasury & Corporate Finance and has made significant contributions to the company’s success. In addition to her responsibility for the Treasury and corporate finance portfolio, she has also served as the Change Management Lead for the GK Group since early 2020.

Graver holds an MBA in Finance with distinction, from the University of Leicester and a Leadership & Management Certificate from the Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania). She is also a New York Institute of Finance Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor and Prosci Certified Change Management Professional.

“Terry-Ann’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for FGB as we continue to innovate and expand our services,” said Grace Burnett, CEO of GKFG. “Her leadership and expertise will be invaluable in driving operational excellence and ensuring the highest standard of service for our customers.”

“I am confident that Terry-Ann’s vast industry experience and leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to our operations, ensuring we continue to deliver the highest level of service to our valued customers,” added Radcliffe Daley, President & CEO of FGB.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Graver is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston and the GraceKennedy Foundation.