Terry Bennett and Demarco get major buzz from HELLO project Loop Jamaica

Fusion singer Terry Bennett wants to remind humanity of the beauty and transformative power that lies in the simplicity of the word ‘hello’. That’s why he has released a collaborative single titled HELLO, featuring dancehall star Demarco.

HELLO is an acronym for Helping Everyone Love Life Organically.

“I want people to know that they are acknowledged, and allow the power of positive music to start their days with a boost of energy, for all listeners to feel happy, good and a sense of joy when they hear this song,” Bennett said.

“I wanted to create a family-oriented song that everyone could listen to. A song that will create an environment of happiness, joy and to celebrate every day as a good day.

“Having a family with young children, I understand the importance of listening to music that creates a place of physiological safety for parents, so I noticed the need to create great music that all ages, demographics and global geographies would enjoy with the sound from reggae music,” he added.

The single, HELLO, features Grammy-nominated producer-artiste Demarco, with stellar production by the six-time Grammy award winner, Bonzai Caruso. An animated video featuring avatars of both artistes has racked up over 50,000 views on Youtube since its release a month ago.

“It was amazing working with Demarco. He is a genius and the most creative person I have ever met. I was introduced to him by Jazzy T (Renaissance) and we became immediate friends. We’ve been friends three or four years, talking all the time, brainstorming new ideas and thought processes to bring smiles, joy and new thinking to the Jamaican culture and the full diaspora. The music video is a direct result of that synergy and collaboration,” said Bennett.

Demarco and Terry Bennett reached out to an animated company, and created 3D avatars of their images for use in an animated music video. Fans and listeners will also see their super-heated brainstormed ideas come to life on social media platforms with the use of augmented reality.

“Demarco wanted to do things in a new and futuristic space, so we contacted Master Perfumer, Hugh Spencer, a Jamaican-born, world-class perfumer, that would bring this part of the strategy to life. We strategised every single piece, including a unique offshoot of the project, a unisex HELLO cologne which will be sold in the US and the international marketplace.” Bennett said.

Bennett is a strategic revenue manager for M&M’s Mars, a graduate of SAE Institute in Miami, Florida for Sound Audio Engineering, a business creator and the founder of Giving Productions. He used his unique skills to bring a community of like-minded people together to develop a commercialised catchy song that can get into households anywhere globally.

“Working in corporate, I understand the importance of global reach and household penetration,” Bennett said.

Part proceeds of the sale of the HELLO cologne and shirts will be directed towards the coffers of the Every Mikkle Foundation to purchase essentials, toiletries, school supplies and electronics for at-risk youth and women in Jamaica.