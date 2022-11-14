TGI Fridays reopens with new look and feel Loop Jamaica

Popular Kingston-based restaurant TGI Fridays has reopened with a new design, which the investors hope will provide even better dining experiences for its guests.

The eatery that opened at its Hope Road location in 2004 — the only TGI Fridays in Jamaica so far–closed for refurbishing for over a month.

The proprietors have promised that the new look will bring fresh energy, describing the new restaurant design as “contemporary, authentic, comfortable and inviting”.

TGI Fridays said its spectacular bar and high-quality design elements and finishes differentiate it from other casual dining restaurants.

According to CEO of Prestige Holdings Limited, Simon Hardy, “this investment is a reflection of our confidence in the Jamaican economy and strength of the TGI Fridays brand as we continue to elevate casual dining in Jamaica – starting with Kingston”.

Meanwhile, Vice President of TGIF, Kerri Hosein-Khan shared that “TGI Fridays has always been the place to go for great food and a good time with friends and family no matter the occasion”.

The company is also promising “exciting new food and beverage options with exceptional service.”

When asked about the cost of the refurbishing, the proprietors remained tight-lipped.

“One of the most important aspects of the reimage of TGI Fridays is ensuring that we represent the country’s brand and culture. As such, we currently have upwards of 50 employees, who are all Jamaican”, the company said in a response to questions from Loop News.

“We hire the best in class, and coming out of the pandemic, we have a lot of young people looking for jobs. We are currently hiring to fill vacancies as we head back to full dine-in operations”, the company stated.