Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Business and consumer confidence up

‘Leading lady’ Leonie Forbes hailed as great actress, broadcaster

Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise

Jamaican sworn in as Cayman’s first female chief justice

Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

MP suggests PNP settled J’cans on gully banks, in riverbeds, landfills

St George’s whip Jonathan Grant 4-1; Haile Selassie clip Excelsior 1-0

Veteran broadcaster and actress Leonie Forbes has died

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies months after taking first bath in 70 years

Dr Michelle Charles calls for ongoing education for bad drivers

Wednesday Oct 26

25?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

1 hrs ago

Anne JKN

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thai business mogul Anne Jakrajutatip is the new owner of the Miss Universe organisation.

According to reports, she bought the franchise for US$20 million, making her the first woman to own the beauty pageant organiser.

Jakrajutatip is a celebrity media tycoon.

She’s the CEO and largest shareholder of JKN Global Group. She’s also the third richest transgender woman in the world.

Anne is vocal about her experiences as a transgender woman and started the Life Inspired for Thailand Foundation to advocate for the rights of transgender people.

Commenting on the acquisition of the Miss Universe franchise, Anne JKN said:

We are incredibly honoured to be acquiring the Miss Universe Organisation and working with its visionary leadership team. The global partners and brands and its wealth of content, licensing and merchandising opportunities make this a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio. We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation.

The Miss Universe pageant is an annual event broadcast in 165 countries.

It has been in existence for 71 years.

The franchise was co-owned by Donald Trump from 1996 to 2002.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Business and consumer confidence up

Entertainment

‘Leading lady’ Leonie Forbes hailed as great actress, broadcaster

Entertainment

Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise

More From

Jamaica News

Reports of another rape, murder case in search for Rushane Patterson

High command denying reports that the person of interest has fled the island

See also

Jamaica News

Windscreen wiper shot dead by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle

Incident caused traffic on Dunrobin Avenue and Constant Spring Road

Jamaica News

INDECOM probing 19 fatal shootings by cops for month of October

Incident involving shooting of wanted man in St Elizabeth among cases

Jamaica News

Search on for 13-year-old St Andrew girl gone missing in Portmore

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 13-year-old Christine Weathers, otherwise called ‘Chrissy’, of Harvey Road, St Andrew, who has been missing since Sunday, October 23.
She

Jamaica News

Man fires at cops in Half-Way-Tree, two women injured

A request from the police for a man to stop for a search while he was walking in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew Monday evening turned into a shooting incident that left two women injured and the man in cust

Lifestyle

Globe-trotting woman has ‘worked from home’ in nearly 30 countries

A globe-trotting woman who has “worked from home” in nearly 30 countries says she won’t stop until she’s travelled the world.
Anna Pelova, 33, has her own marketing business, which she runs from he

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols