Thanksgiving service for dancehall artiste Merciless underway Loop Jamaica

The thanksgiving service to commemorate the life of the dancehall artist, Merciless, born Leonard Bartley is underway at St Gabriel’s Anglican Church Hall on Church Street in May Pen, Clarendon.

The service began at 10:00 am on Saturday, with a large group of family, friends, and fans coming out to bid their final farewell to the dancehall entertainer who passed away in July. Merciless was found dead at a motel off Beechwood Avenue, St Andrew on July 19, hours after he complained of not feeling well.He had turned 51 on July 1.