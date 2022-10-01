Thanksgiving Service for J’can brothers who drowned in USA Loop Jamaica

Scores of Jamaicans from home and abroad are now gathered at the Thanksgiving service for the two brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin, who died in a drowning accident in the United States.

The service is being held at the New Testament Covenant Church of God in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The Bulgin brothers were on seasonal employment at Norman’s restaurant in the town of Oak Bluffs in Martha’s Vineyard.

Reports are that The brothers and two others jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge more popularly called Jaws Bridge and got into difficulties. Two were rescued but the brothers never survived. The tragic incident took place on Sunday, August 14 at Martha’s Vineyard in the USA.

Hundreds of people are now gathered at the location to pay their final respects and to remember the siblings.