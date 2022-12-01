Thanksgiving service underway for Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend Loop Jamaica

Friends, family, and well-wishers are now gathered at Webster Memorial Church on Half-Way Tree Road in St Andrew for the thanksgiving service for the life of social media influencer Aneka ‘Slickiana’ Townsend.

Townsend, whose body was found in Reading, St James in October, was reportedly strangled to death, the police have reported. The news of the social media influencer’s death has sent shock waves across the island.

On Thursday at the thanksgiving service, relatives and friends of Townsend were seen weeping openly as they remembered her as a jovial female who was loved by many.

Family members were also heard demanding answers and calling for those who were linked to her death to be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested and charged two people, in connection to the case; one of them a policeman identified as Rushane ‘Chizzy’ Patterson, said to be the boyfriend of the late social media influencer, and another male security guard.

Patterson has since secured a date for a bail hearing relative to the case.

Patterson appeared in the St James Circuit Court last week, along with 47-year-old security guard, Rohan Rose, otherwise called ‘Early B’, who was charged with misprision of a felony in relation to the same matter.

However, both cases were heard separately before High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Thomas.

A post-mortem examination of Townsend’s body, conducted on November 5, concluded that her death was caused by strangulation.