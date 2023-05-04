The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Uber leases Loop Jamaica

Uber has released a list of the most forgotten items by users during their leases in Latin America.

It is noteworthy that these particular items have made the list for the seventh consecutive time.

For 2022, the app highlighted that travel items such as backpacks or bags are the most commonly forgotten items, and Fridays are the day users forget a greater number of belongings on leases.

“We strive to provide a worry-free experience for users. That’s why we publish the ‘Most Forgotten Items’ list every year as a reminder to lessees to keep an eye on their belongings’, read a statement from the rides company, which also included steps to retrieve lost/forgotten items.

In no particular order, the 10 most forgotten items by Uber users in 2022 are…

1 Backpack/Handbag/Folders/Box/Luggage

2 Clothing

3 Phone/Camera

4 Umbrella

5 Electronic cigarettes

6 Purse/Wallet

7 Cash

8 Eyeglasses

9 Headphones

10 Keys

According to the statement from Uber, in addition to common items such as cellphones, eyeglasses, and backpacks, some users have also forgotten more peculiar items on leases, such as deodorant, a very specific ‘six pounds of shrimp’, a baby stroller and wash pan, and a surgical girdle.

Uber also found that certain items are more likely to be left behind on specific days of the week.

For example, according to data gathered by the platform on December 17, most items were recorded as forgotten that day in 2022.

“We understand the importance of trying to recover a forgotten item. Fortunately, trying to recover forgotten items when using the app is simple,” read another section of the statement.

Apparently, in most cases, the belongings are returned in a timely, satisfactory manner to their owners.

But the company has stated that if a user believes they have forgotten something during an Uber lease, retrieving their items is quite simple. Below, the steps highlight the ease of recovering items.

– Click on your account and enter the ‘Leases’ section

– Select the lease where you think you forgot the item

– Go to the ‘Help’ section and click on ‘Find a forgotten item’

– Select the option ‘Contact your lessor partner about a lost item’

– Enter a contact phone number and press ‘Send’

– The user will receive a call that will contact the lessor partner of the lease within which the belonging was forgotten

– If the lessor partner confirms the forgotten item, both parties agree to coordinate its delivery

– There is an expectation to reimburse the lessor partner for the trip to return the item.

Another option to try to recover forgotten items when using the Uber app is from the website, especially when the forgotten thing is a cell phone; users must only log in and follow the same steps to find the corresponding lease information.

Uber advises users that if they cannot contact the lessor partner when making the call, they try again a few minutes later, as it may be a case where the lessor partner is in transit or completing a lease.