The Amber Heart Institute Of Coding, a first for Ja, is now a reality | Loop Jamaica

The Amber Group Jamaica, one of the largest multinational technology firms and the HEART/ NSTA Trust is set to create history, yet again, with the unveiling of the Amber Heart Institute of Coding.

The institute will teach young people practical applications in software design and programming. The Amber HEART Institute of Coding will launch on Wednesday, June 1 after a very successful one-year pilot project involving 100 participants.

This event will also witness the graduation ceremony of the first cohort, the class of 2022 where not only they will receive their NCTVET certificate but also their employment offer letters from reputed large companies in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to attend the event at the AC Marriot hotel in Kingston.

During the pilot project, youths from across Jamaica were engaged in skills training in Software Programming Operations at the Stony Hill HEART Academy.

“The partnership and concept worked very well and produced great results. Based on the success of the pilot project we are now moving to establish a full-time residential campus for coding, and it will be known as the Amber HEART Institute of Coding,” explained Dushyant Savadia, founder and CEO of the Amber Group.

“Currently we are aiming to start with 500 students, of which 300 students will live on campus and they will be focused on mobile app development, web app development, big data analytics and cybersecurity,” added Savadia.

Professor Alvin Wint, chairman of the board of directors, HEART/NSTA Trust, said: “HEART/NSTA Trust is excited to partner with the Amber Group in establishing this new Institute of Coding. It represents a notable example of our strategic vision of intensifying our collaboration with industry in training activities, particularly in an area such as coding, which draws on the creative talent of our people and is so supportive of the global digitization trend.

The first cohort of students began training sessions in January 2021 under the pilot project.

They gained extensive knowledge in technologies such as PHP, Javascript, API development, SQL and were able to develop practical consumer interfacing solutions including a Blood Donation Management System, Bike Rental Application, HR Management System, Classroom management system, eCommerce website among others.

The students have now matriculated to receive NCTVET Level 3 Certification (Software Programming Operations) as well as Job certification for PHP Application Developer (Level 1).

Graduates from the pilot first Cohort have gained employment at companies including Digicel, NCB and Amber.

Other graduates are being transitioned into the upskilling process and will undergo focused technology training.

“In the future, we aim to open at least one Institute of Coding in every parish and have thousands of Jamaican young people earning certificates and experience in the domain of information and technology,” said Savadia.