The day belonged to jockey Dane Dawkins | Loop Jamaica

The day belonged to jockey Dane Dawkins
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
The day belonged to jockey Dane Dawkins

Saturday Jun 18

Jordon Reign's scores 7-1 upset victory in Information and Communication Technology Department Cup

Loop Sports

40 minutes ago

JORDON REIGN’S, running at odds of 7-1 under title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins, beats LURE OF LUCY (Anthony Thomas) to win the Information and Communication Technology Department Cup over six-and-a-half furlongs at Caymanas Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).

Title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins closed a scintillating four-timer at Caymanas Park on Saturday with a come-from-behind win in the six-and-half furlong Information and Communication Technology Department Cup aboard 7-1 choice JORDON REIGN’S.

The United States-bred sprinter ran an unlikely race, closing rapidly from off the pace to nab fellow importer, LURE OF LUCY at the wire.

LURE OF LUCY, with champion jockey Anthony Thomas, contested fast splits with JORDON REIGN’S stablemate, SHE’S A WONDER, who she shook loose of a furlong and a half out but was too spent to last home, going down by a half-length to the fast-finishing gelding.

Dawkins won four of the last five events, starting with FLIGHT TIME in the seventh before closing the programme with a hat-trick – D HEAD CORNERSTONE, PRINCE MARSHALL and JORDON REIGN’S.

Dawkins’ four-timer pushed him one ahead of Thomas, 44-43.

Thomas started the day leading by two winners. He booted home DALLAS in the third event for his lone winner on the 11-race programme.

Racing continues on Sunday with a 10-race card.

