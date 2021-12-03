‘The FLA to recover millions in legal costs following court ruling’ | Loop Jamaica

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) said it is to recover millions of dollars in legal costs from applicants and firearm holders, who lost cases filed against the FLA to reverse the decisions of the Board.

“Both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal have ruled that these individuals pay the legal costs of the FLA.

“The most recent decision came from the Court of Appeal in a case brought by Robert Ivey, whose licences were revoked in 2017 after an extensive review and investigation by the FLA of persons of questionable character who had obtained firearm licences.

It was identified that Ivey had acquired firearm licences although he had a previous conviction in a foreign state, and was deported to Jamaica. Furthermore, the Court of Appeal in its judgement stated that Ivey’s decision to challenge the revocation of his licences by the FLA was misguided.

The FLA in their release said the organisation has incurred millions in legal fees to defend cases brought against it and therefore will use all efforts to recover expenses paid for legal representation.

“The recent rulings of the Court support the FLA’s commitment to conducting fair, transparent and detailed investigations for all applicants and holders, and validate the processes for denying or revoking licences,” the FLA release stated.

” The Authority, therefore, wishes to encourage applicants, prospective applicants and holders to visit www.fla.gov.jm or our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep abreast of the policies and requirements of the FLA, and general considerations and stipulations within the Firearms Act,” the FLA said in their release.