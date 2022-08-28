The Good Witch to cast her spell at Caymanas Loop Jamaica

United States-bred four-year-old mare, THE GOOD WITCH, looks set to win her first race at Caymanas Park on Sunday in the ninth of 10 events scheduled, a restricted overnight allowance at seven furlongs for horses who have never won at the level.

THE GOOD WITCH’s form, beaten three times in July by runners now campaigning higher in open allowance/graded stakes, SHE’S A WONDER, SHE’S MY DESTINY and third behind LURE OF LUCY, should play true against lesser rivals.

The winner of a claiming event at Woodbine, Canada in September, THE GOOD WITCH gets her easiest assignment for a sixth local start.

Dick Cardenas has been retained by trainer Adin William.

Jason DaCosta’s MINIATURE MAN and Richard Azan’s ARTESIA appear to be THE GOOD WITCH’s main rivals. However, since returning from a 10-month lay-up in May, MINIATURE MAN has not been able to reproduce the form that saw him completing a hat-trick of wins in last year’s 2000 Guineas.

Reporting at top-weight of 126lbs, MINIATURE MAN would have preferred at least an extra half-furlong to collar THE GOOD WITCH, who was well clear of the rest in her last race behind SHE’S A WONDER.

Though a useful run-on sprinter, ARTESIA appears a bit stretched out at seven furlongs, plus she is only three pounds lighter than THE GOOD WITCH, sitting too close to a foreigner who has won abroad.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Race 1 – 1000m Rd

One Like It (7)

Race 2 – 1400m

Bruce Wayne (1)

Race 3 -1000m St

K. D. Rocket (1)

—-Race 4 – 1000m Rd

Quanna (7)

Race 5 – 1000m Rd

Code of Conduct (1)

Race 6 -1400m

Avenging Angel (4)

Race 7 – 1100m

Smarty Tradition (1)

Race 8 – 1300m

Yellowstone (1)

Race 9 – 1400m

The Good Witch (7)

Race 10 – 1400m

Unruly Boss (10)

