The Good Witch to cast her spell at Caymanas Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
The Good Witch to cast her spell at Caymanas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Skinny Man’ one of two being sought for abduction, robbery, rape

The Good Witch to cast her spell at Caymanas

Operation Leviticus clamps down on rogue fuel trade in St Ann; 3 held

W’moreland residents to get steady water supply through $475m project

Revival of passenger rail service to cost ‘millions of US dollars’ but

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

DCS ups threat level alert for staff members after second gun attack

VIDEO: 21-y-o fatally shot in reported gun battle with cops

Jordon Reign’s takes She’s A Maneater Trophy

Search launched for missing nurse

Sunday Aug 28

31?C
Loop Sports

58 minutes ago

File horseracing photo.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

United States-bred four-year-old mare, THE GOOD WITCH, looks set to win her first race at Caymanas Park on Sunday in the ninth of 10 events scheduled, a restricted overnight allowance at seven furlongs for horses who have never won at the level.

THE GOOD WITCH’s form, beaten three times in July by runners now campaigning higher in open allowance/graded stakes, SHE’S A WONDER, SHE’S MY DESTINY and third behind LURE OF LUCY, should play true against lesser rivals.

The winner of a claiming event at Woodbine, Canada in September, THE GOOD WITCH gets her easiest assignment for a sixth local start.

Dick Cardenas has been retained by trainer Adin William.

Jason DaCosta’s MINIATURE MAN and Richard Azan’s ARTESIA appear to be THE GOOD WITCH’s main rivals. However, since returning from a 10-month lay-up in May, MINIATURE MAN has not been able to reproduce the form that saw him completing a hat-trick of wins in last year’s 2000 Guineas.

Reporting at top-weight of 126lbs, MINIATURE MAN would have preferred at least an extra half-furlong to collar THE GOOD WITCH, who was well clear of the rest in her last race behind SHE’S A WONDER.

Though a useful run-on sprinter, ARTESIA appears a bit stretched out at seven furlongs, plus she is only three pounds lighter than THE GOOD WITCH, sitting too close to a foreigner who has won abroad.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Race 1 – 1000m Rd

One Like It (7)

Race 2 – 1400m

Bruce Wayne (1)

Race 3 -1000m St

K. D. Rocket (1)

—-Race 4 – 1000m Rd

Quanna (7)

Race 5 – 1000m Rd

Code of Conduct (1)

Race 6 -1400m

Avenging Angel (4)

Race 7 – 1100m

Smarty Tradition (1)

Race 8 – 1300m

Yellowstone (1)

Race 9 – 1400m

The Good Witch (7)

Race 10 – 1400m

Unruly Boss (10)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 8 – 1300m

Yellowstone (1)

Race 9 – 1400m

The Good Witch (7)

Related Articles

Sport

August 22, 2022 01:01 AM

Sport

August 8, 2022 12:29 AM

See also

Sport

August 28, 2022 01:27 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Skinny Man’ one of two being sought for abduction, robbery, rape

Sport

The Good Witch to cast her spell at Caymanas

Jamaica News

Operation Leviticus clamps down on rogue fuel trade in St Ann; 3 held

More From

Jamaica News

16 teachers resign from Campion College

Principal says all but one vacancy already filled

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Second body found in search for girls washed away in St Mary

The body of the second girl who was swept away at a river in Jobs Hill, St Mary on Thursday, has been found.

The body of 14-year-old Hallekaye Smikle was found along a river bank i

Sport

VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its cre

Sport

Thompson-Herah disqualified as Hobbs upsets Jackson in Lausanne 100m

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified from the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday as her Jamaican compatriot Shericka Jackson lost in a cl

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell produced a new personal best time of 12.99 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.
The 21-year-old Broadb

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols