The Grammys 2022 Moves To Las Vegas And Gets April Date

The 2022 GRAMMYs will go forward with a new date and location, the organization announced on Tuesday.

A statement released by the Grammy’s said that the event has been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr confirmed that the show will go on and that Trevor Noah will remain the host.

The statement said that additional details about the dates and locations of other official GRAMMY Week events, including the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares’ Person of the Year, and the Pre-GRAMMY Gala, will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community,” Mason Jr said.

“We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution,” he added.

The event, which was originally slated for January 31 in Los Angeles, was pushed back to December 2021 due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus in L.A, the Grammy’s had previously said.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” it had said in a statement announcing the postponement.

Meanwhile, the ceremony this year will be slightly changed from what it was before as there is an expanded list of nominees in the top categories.

Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist will now feature 10 musicians competing instead of the standard eight.

The top contenders this year are Jazz pianist and singer Jon Batiste who leads the nominees’ list with 11 nods, including for Album of the Year, Record of the Hear, and Best R&B Album.

Other top nominees include Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R., whom all received eight nods each, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who each received seven nods.

This year also sees a change, with a few artists continuing to boycott the event, including Drake, who was nominated for Best Rap Album withdrawing from the event.