The head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service doubts Iran wants a nuclear deal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service said Thursday he doesn’t believe Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to reach a nuclear deal as hope fades that an agreement can be reached.

“I don’t think the Supreme Leader of Iran wants to cut a deal,” Richard Moore, the head of MI6, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto during an interview at the Aspen Security Forum, adding that he is “skeptical” of the Supreme Leader’s motives. “I think the deal absolutely is on the table and the European powers and the and the administration here are very, very clear on that and I don’t think that the Chinese and Russians on this issue would block it. But I don’t think the Iranians want it.”

Hopes for a return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action appear to be fading as President Joe Biden pushes for an agreement amid pressure from Middle East allies to contain Iran. Biden said last week that diplomacy is the best route to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and that US will not allow the country to achieve one. He also acknowledged that the US is “not going to wait forever” for a response from Iranian leadership on a deal.

On Friday, a senior US official suggested there’s still a chance the deal can be salvaged.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland suggested that Tehran is still interested in reaching an agreement, noting that “they haven’t thrown over the table yet” and “they haven’t walked away when they could have done that over these many months where the deal has been ready and sitting there.”

