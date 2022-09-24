The heat is on; Operation Resilience reaps big in first day Loop Jamaica

Police are reporting that just hours after launching their latest crime-fighting initiative called Operation Relentless II they have begun to reap major success.

Police revealed that within the first 24 hours of the initiative being rolled out over $3 billion worth of cocaine was seized at the Ian Flemmings International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary.

And while members of the team were clamping down on criminals in that parish their colleagues were putting pressure on gunmen in other divisions seizing three firearms under the same 24-hour period.

Information received about the drug bust is that between 2:00 pm, and 8:00 pm, on Friday, members of the Narcotics Division and the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch–with support from the United States law enforcement agencies–carried out an operation at the airport where over 1000 pounds of cocaine destined for Canada was seized.

The drug has an estimated street value of USD 25,000,000.

Meanwhile, over in St Catherine South, the police seized three illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition after raids were carried out in the Division within the same 24 hours of the launch of Operation Resilience II.

In one of the raids that took place at about 10:48 am on Friday, September 23, a joint police team comprising members of the Specialized Operations Branch conducted snap raids in sections of Christian Gardens where they seized a .45 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds.

Nine men were detained for questioning during the operation.

In another operation, at about 8:40 pm, a police team conducted a targeted operation in the 3 East area of Greater Portmore, where one man was accosted, searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three rounds was taken from him. Two other men were also arrested for other offences.

A third operation was conducted at about 11:30 pm, in the vicinity of the Hellshire round-a-bout, in Portmore, St Catherine, when the Quick Response Team targeted a motorcycle with two men.

They were signaled to stop but refused and sped off and the team went in pursuit. The pillion fell off the motorcycle and a bag he was carrying also fell.

The driver continued and the pillion made his escape in the area, leaving the bag behind the bag, it was searched and a Glock .40 pistol with an extended magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition was found.

The police high command said Operation Relentless II is a joint operational initiative that targets gangs and their illicit activities such as drug trafficking and lottery scamming. It is being deployed as a tool in the divisions with the highest incidence of violent crime.