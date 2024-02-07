The Lab surges by 17.5% in Wednesday’s trading session Loop Jamaica

The Lab led gains on Tuesday’s Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) trading.

The Lab gained 17.5 per cent to close at $1.48, followed by Caribbean Assurance Brokers, which gained 17 per cent to $2.44, Eppley gained 15.5 per cent to $38.10, and Dolla Financial gained 11 per cent to $2.89.

The top declining stocks were Caribbean Cream, down 10 per cent to $3.51; ISP Finance down 7.5 per cent to $29.10; Purity, down 5.5 per cent to $2.10 and Sterling Investments, down 5.0 per cent to $2.40.

Meanwhile, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 948.84 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 346,973.62 points and the volume traded amounted to 29,448,920 valued at $88,900,305.65.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 918.50 points (0.28 per cent) to close at 334,296.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,570,107 valued at $47,265,850.57.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 9.98 points (0.26 per cent) to close at 3,820.19 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,878,813 valued at $41,634,455.08.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 43 advanced, 46 declined and 19 traded firm.

Dolla Financial, Wigton Windfarm and Future Energy Source Company led volumes.