The Lab surges by 17.5% in Wednesday’s trading session Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
The Lab surges by 17.5% in Wednesday’s trading session Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Tufton, Health Ministry heading on ‘chef de mission’ drive

CISOCA seeking assistance to locate witness for High Court case

Gov’t allocates $500K grants to MPs for grassroots sports promotion

The smart investor’s guide to global diversification

The Lab surges by 17.5% in Wednesday’s trading session

House gives green light for ECJ to be referees in political squabbles

Greater Portmore High teachers ‘sick and tired’ of stench

PM opens 4-lane ‘corridor of development’ in St Thomas

Man wanted for deadly knife attack held after 2 years on the run

NBA: Irving scores 36 in return to Brooklyn to lead Mavs past Nets

Wednesday Feb 07

21°C
Business
Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

The Lab is led by CEO Kimala Bennett

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Lab led gains on Tuesday’s Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) trading.

The Lab gained 17.5 per cent to close at $1.48, followed by Caribbean Assurance Brokers, which gained 17 per cent to $2.44, Eppley gained 15.5 per cent to $38.10, and Dolla Financial gained 11 per cent to $2.89.

The top declining stocks were Caribbean Cream, down 10 per cent to $3.51; ISP Finance down 7.5 per cent to $29.10; Purity, down 5.5 per cent to $2.10 and Sterling Investments, down 5.0 per cent to $2.40.

Meanwhile, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 948.84 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 346,973.62 points and the volume traded amounted to 29,448,920 valued at $88,900,305.65.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 918.50 points (0.28 per cent) to close at 334,296.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,570,107 valued at $47,265,850.57.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 9.98 points (0.26 per cent) to close at 3,820.19 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,878,813 valued at $41,634,455.08.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 43 advanced, 46 declined and 19 traded firm.

Dolla Financial, Wigton Windfarm and Future Energy Source Company led volumes.

Related Articles

Business

January 26, 2024 03:33 PM

Business

February 6, 2024 02:43 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Tufton, Health Ministry heading on ‘chef de mission’ drive

Jamaica News

CISOCA seeking assistance to locate witness for High Court case

Sport

Gov’t allocates $500K grants to MPs for grassroots sports promotion

More From

Jamaica News

High-rising sea waves pummel businesses in western Jamaica

Several business establishments on the Montego Bay waterfront in St James have been battered with high-rising sea waves throughout Tuesday, forcing suspensions in operations.
The rising sea level

See also

Jamaica News

Holness cites likely staged political frictions in the making

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has cited what he said may be staged political frictions in the making in the ongoing Local Government Election campaign that has major national implications for overall

Jamaica News

PNP rips into Dean Jones after brawl that left him ‘traumatised’

Attorney for the JLP councillor-candidate begs for St Thomas tussle not to be politicised

Jamaica News

Greater Portmore High teachers ‘sick and tired’ of stench

Teachers at Greater Portmore High School in St Catherine are adamant that, unless the stench coming from the sewage pond adjoining the school is addressed, they will continue their placard-bearing

Jamaica News

PM opens 4-lane ‘corridor of development’ in St Thomas

Section of Southern Coastal Highway from Harbour View to Yallahs Bridge dubbed a ‘big deal’

Jamaica News

Game-changer: Retrofitting buses into ambulances

In 2016, Robert Robinson, transport fleet manager for the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), got the brilliant idea to retrofit new buses into ambulances, as there was a shortage in the region

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols