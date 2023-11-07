The minimalist millennial’s best crossbody bag guide Loop Jamaica

Millennials have been known for their wanderlust and penchant for experiences.

But, it’s their unassuming travel companion: the crossbody bag that has been the go-to accompaniment that also makes for a stylish turn.

These versatile accessories have become a must-have for many millennials.

The quintessential crossbody should serve many purposes; these vary from size to style, from spacious to sustainability, and from compact-ability to convenience.

Ergo, the best crossbody must afford you hands-free convenience, freedom, and flexibility, whether you’re navigating the bustling Coronation Market, downtown Kingston, or hiking the Blue Mountains.

These bags keep your hands free for snapping photos, sipping a drink, or to simply soak in the adventure.

A personal fave would be the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag, but these are all solid options that may work best for your next excursion.

The Dickies Black Logo fanny packaffords its wearer a minimalistic advantage while protecting the valuables in a compact and lightweight way.

There’s also the Fossil Weston Sling Bagfits up to an iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plus and is made of 100% recycled polyester, if you’re environmentally conscious.

And the CALPAK Stevyn Mini Crossbody Bag may be a bit more pricey than some of the other options, but comes in a range of one print and six solids, including my personal faves, the Walnut and Dragonfruit.

No surprises here, that the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag is an absolute fave, comes in four vibrant colours, three muted shades, and is shaped to fit the body for full functionality at a super affordable price point. (Reminder: this is not an ad)

With a whopping 18 colourways, there’s no way, I could’ve overlooked the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, Large. This crossbody is designed for on-the-move functionality, and is made with water-repellent fabric, a two-way zipper, and a stowaway loop to hide excess straps.

TheAthleta All About Crossbody Belt Bagis only available in three colours: Clover Berry (red), Dark Fiber Optic (green), and plain ’ol Black. It is also made of recycled polyester and has a removable belt, maximising the styling options.

If you want to be minimalist-minimalist, then you may want to consider the Nike Heritage Crossbody Bag, which offers a sleek, durable, crossbody, made of nylon fabric.

Carhartt needs little introduction as it’s been a staple for years, and has recently gained even more popularity among the millennials, the Crossbody Zip Bag has a large main compartment with two slash pockets and five elastic loops on the inside.

Whether your go-anywhere attitude may need a tech-friendly, sustainable, lightweight travel bag that serves as a hold-all for all your valuables and travel essentials. In addition to being both stylish and eco-conscious, you can ensure your personals are protected with weatherproof technology, too. With these versatile bags by your side, you can explore the world with confidence, making the most of your adventures and capturing those Instagram-worthy moments along the way. Travelling has never been more practical, stylish, and millennial-friendly!