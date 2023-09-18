The most expensive liquid on the market is also… venomous. Loop Jamaica

Scorpions have been around for over four hundred centuries. In fact, the oldest scorpion fossils discovered date as far back as 437 million years.

And for as long as they’ve been around, scorpions typically want to remain anonymous – they do not like people, spotlights, or open air.

So much so, that many people have accepted that when a scorpion appears, act naturally and keep it moving – it’ll disappear eventually.

But on the occasion that one interacts intimately with a scorpion (#stung) and is hit by their venomous stinger-tipped tails, it’s all hell breaks loose.

The venom from one scorpion can paralyze its prey (and worse).

Of the nearly 1750 species of scorpions in the world, only 25 are considered a threat to humans. While the pain from a sting is, in most cases, inevitable, the sting of a scorpion is relatively harmless to a healthy adult.

Yet, it’s the venom of the scorpion that many intentionally seek to find. Why? The simple reason is that scorpion venom can sell for as much as US$39 million per gallon.

Now, if like us, you’re asking yourself, “Why on earth would anyone want to collect scorpion venom?’ but also, “What on earth would one use scorpion venom for?” and “Who on earth is buying scorpion venom?” Well, we’ve got the answers.

The Why and The What?

There are two key reasons why scorpion venom is sought after and attracts a hefty fee; both reasons are medically related. One species of scorpions, the Diplocentrus melici, produces venom with 1,4-benzoquinone compounds that kill highly infectious bacteria, including the strains that cause tuberculosis.

The venom of the deathstalker scorpion, for example, contains a peptide called chlorotoxin, which can pinpoint the location of aggressive brain tumours.

The Who?

Who actually dishes out the dough for this potent liquid? The medical industry, as venom from scorpions, spiders, vipers, and an array of other creatures has been found to provide compounds with surprising health benefits for humans.

Unsurprisingly, the monster dollar signs linked to this particular field have inspired a sub-industry of scorpion farmers and breeders, some of which are endangering scorpion populations.