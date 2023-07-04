The night belonged to ‘Breezy’ Richards Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Jermaine Richards delivered a technical knockout triumph over Stephen Kirnon of the USA during their heavyweight clash on the opening night of the Wray and Nephew Fight Nights boxing series at Cling-Cling Oval in Olympic Gardens on Saturday night.

Referee Owen Nelson halted the bout at the two-minute and 30-second mark of the third round when Kirnon’s corner conceded defeat by throwing in the towel. This victory bolsters Richards’ professional record to 3-0.

The match commenced with Kirnon (2-4-1) and Richards, widely known as Breezy, cautiously sizing each other up in a high-tempo encounter. The opening round witnessed Richards relentlessly targeting Kirnon’s body and head, with the American managing to counter but struggling to halt Richards’ continuous assault.

In the second round, Richards penetrated Kirnon’s defense, landing powerful blows to the body. By the conclusion of the second round, Richards dominated the ring, effectively shutting down Kirnon’s offense and defense.

The third round mirrored the previous round’s pattern. As the three-minute round neared its end, Kirnon, feeling the mounting pressure, decided to throw in the towel, thus concluding the bout.

The heavyweight bout served as the second professional fight of the fight night event. In the first professional bout of the evening, Juzier ‘Iron Man’ Heron secured a closely contested victory over Darron ‘Avatar’ Weir in a highly technical match. The judges unanimously scored the match 40-36.

There will be a fight card every six weeks.

Fight Nights follows the well-received Contender Series, previously sponsored by Wray & Nephew for eight years until their sponsorship ended four years ago. Unlike the Contender Series, where boxers were eliminated after each round until a grand finale, Fight Nights will allow boxers to compete multiple times.

Winners of the professional matches stand to claim a purse beginning at US$150 per round, with a total match purse of US$600 per fight.