The right fit; Hi5 5k ambassador Veronica Campbell Brown recently in Miramar, Florida

It was simply the right fit – a decision astutely taken by the business-like eight-time Olympic medallist Veronica Campbell Brown in partnering and being engaged as ambassador of the Jamaica Hi5 5k Reggae Run/Walk recently at Miramar Regional Park in South Florida.

In graciously accepting the invitation of Consulate General Oliver Mair and his coordinating team for the 2025 sixth staging of the event (joining legendary reggae artiste Sizzla and Kymani Marley as race ambassadors), it was an opportunity to be taken. The event, she was convinced, readily complemented the VCB FIT – her growing active wear brand (workout and casual gear) with its mission of empowering the athlete in everyone.

The 43-year-old athletic icon – still a poster pinup of being and keeping fit (and smiling broadly sharing stories of those still encouraging her to run) is about the health and wellness promotion of the everyday woman in particular.

“We have one body and we need to be taking care of ourselves, so it’s important that we stay in shape,” she said.

As a result, she says, she remains passionate about mindset and mentorship. Outlook then, if you’re mindful as you should be about your own wellbeing, is therefore about being motivated – hence the fitness and partnership last year with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the VCB Foundation to stage a health and wellness fair at Vere Technical High School, the Olympian’s old school, with the second such event to be staged in July this year.

She was quite taken with the community’s response. ‘It was quite a turnout and they were all really interested about their health.’

It was an event complementing the mission of the foundation and invariably providing greater outreach.

Inspired by her own journey and the support she received, Campbell Brown established the Foundation in 2011, dedicated to empowering young women through education, mentorship and health – uplifting underrepresented youth by providing essential resources for their high school education, and fostering self-worth through mentorship.

The health and wellness fair broadened scope… setting the stage for her role as ambassador of the HI5 event, where she would provide gear for the top three participants, and interacting throughout the day with patrons. She noted with pleasure that the diaspora is very much engaged with health and wellness.

The role of ambassador is a continuing fit, as she was also quite pleased being part of the Legend Experience as VIP guest for the Michael Johnson Grand Slam athletic events staged in Kingston and Miami. She supports the development.

“It’s a way for athletes to be more visibly and financially stable,” she said.

It’s all about improving one’s wellbeing… development, like the Hi5 event, which the distinguished Olympian believes is clearly the right fit.