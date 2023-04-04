The Social House hits 5 million views in a week Loop Jamaica

“The Social House Ja,” a popular YouTube series featuring six influencers living in The R Hotel, has achieved several milestones in one week. The show, which is in its second season, has surpassed five million views on YouTube, boasts over 100,000 subscribers, and hit an all-time high of 10,017 live viewers for its latest episode, “The Bigga Music Challenge.”

Hosted by Rushane “Rush Cam” Campbell and featuring Quite Perry, Lee Not Nice, Yadd Man Etan, Rebel, Chad Luchey, and Ton Travels, “The Social House Ja” offers challenges, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content with some of Jamaica’s most engaging influencers.

In “The Bigga Music Challenge” episode, Skatta Burrell and Marcy Chin served as judges for a musical competition held at Downsound Entertainment Studios.

Lee Not Nice performs her winning song “Bigga Rock” with help from her fellow roomies who acted as her “backing band.”

Lee Not Nice emerged as the winner of the competition, earning her first win and a spot on the leaderboard with 100 points. She also received a cash prize of $50,000 from the challenge sponsor, Bigga.

Tara Playfair-Scott, the show’s creator, expressed excitement for the series’ growth and success. “The Social House Ja” has become a platform that celebrates Jamaican culture, diversity, and creativity. The show airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm Jamaican Time on YouTube. The continued growth and popularity of the show highlight the emergence of Jamaican entertainment online.