The sometimes deadly choice to attend funerals, ‘nine nights’, wakes | Loop Jamaica

Traditional ‘nine nights’ are a big part of Jamaican culture. However, for a while, health and safety protocols associated with stemming the spread of the coronavirus robbed the public of the time-honoured custom.

But, with the rollback of restrictions, the public has once again embraced ‘nine nights’ with open arms and sometimes, deadly consequences.

Last week, 59-year-old Marcia Dillon, a returning resident of the United States, was shot dead during her mother’s nine night in Central Village, St Catherine, while men aged 77, 68 and one in his 40s were shot and injured.

Head of the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, believes that bitter feuds and unresolved conflicts play a major role in the phenomenon of deadly gunplay at wakes, funerals and during graveside activities.

“We’re seeing a lot of things happening, long-time feuds, long-time unresolved conflicts for people still carrying malice and grievance, and they see an opportunity and take… action, and people end up dead or seriously injured,” said Lindsay.

Opportunistic gunmen rarely spurn a chance to terrorise their enemies, and gatherings are a great target for gun-toting hitmen. Plus, terrified victims and scampering crowds often provide good cover for the miscreants to make their escape, security experts say.

The police command in each division often conducts its risk assessment of wakes in volatile communities, but their warnings are usually ignored, and so the security forces often find themselves having to deal with unauthorised wakes and associated gatherings.

“We’re not going to grant a permit for something that we don’t have the resources to police effectively. We don’t turn them down because we don’t want them to honour the lives of their loved ones, because, no matter who they are, someone loves them. Sometimes, it is for their own safety and security,” Lindsay told Loop News.

She advised the public to make their own risk assessments when deciding whether to attend a nine night.

“Persons just have to be smart about how they do things,” she said.

“We have seen shootings at Meadowrest [Memorial Gardens] where the person who was killed, the attendees, were aware of the lifestyle of the individual. We understand it is our culture to want to go to a funeral to support the family, but at the same time, we have to learn from previous incidents. You have to do your own assessment,” the SSP insisted.

Lindsay advised the public to heed the risk assessments and advice of the police.

“When we give the public security advice based on intelligence that we have, and they do the contrary, then there is not much we can do… They have to listen to the advice of the local command, so the advice is not to keep a wake, and they do the contrary, and these things happen,” said Lindsay.

She also told Loop News that, in a bid to protect the public, the police assign extra security at funerals of known violence producers.

By Claude Mills