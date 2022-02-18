The US accuses Tencent and Alibaba of letting sellers traffic fake goods

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States name-checked some of China’s biggest companies, including platforms operated byTencent and Alibaba, for allegedly dealing in “counterfeit and pirated goods,”and added theirbusinesses to its list of “notorious markets.”

In an announcement on Thursday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said that it had designated for the first time AliExpress, an online marketplace run by Alibaba, and WeChat, Tencent’s ubiquitous mobile app, as “markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting.”

The annual list includes 77 entities that are alleged to be engaged in “counterfeiting or copyright piracy,” spanning over a dozen countries.

But in its statement , the USTR pointed specifically to Chinese firms, noting that several other popular platforms from China “continue to be listed,” such as Taobao, another well-known online shopping portal run by Alibaba ( BABA ), and Pinduoduo ( PDD ), the e-commerce upstart that allows people to save money when they enlist friends to buy the same item.

Baidu Wangpan, a cloud storage service owned by Chinese search giant Baidu ( BIDU ), is also accused of allowing copyright infringers to “widely share links to pirated movies, TV shows, and books,” according to the USTR’s report

Read More