Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Kemarrio Bygrave shine at JC meet Loop Jamaica

In her first competition of the season, Theianna-Lee Terrelonge from Edwin Allen High School set a big personal best time of 11.30 seconds in the Girls’ Class Two 100m at the 30th Pure Water/JC/R. Danny Williams meet at Ashenheim Stadium, JC, on Saturday.

Terrelonge, a 16-year-old first-year Class Two athlete, dominated heat five of the time final, surpassing her previous personal best of 11.41 seconds, achieved on her way to victory at the North America, Central America, and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Costa Rica in July 2023.

The 11.30 seconds not only marked a new personal best but also obliterated the meet record of 11.92 seconds. Aaliyaha Morgan of St Catherine High (12.35) and Tiffany Watson of Lacovia High School (12.94) secured second and third places in the heat, respectively.

Four other athletes dipped under 12 seconds during the heats.

Lacovia High’s Sabrina Dockery also achieved a big personal best, winning heat nine in 11.45 seconds, surpassing her previous record of 11.78 from February 4, 2023. Dockery’s time of 11.45 was the second-fastest overall in the heats.

Other Class Two athletes who dipped under 12 seconds included Muschett High’s Shanoya Douglas (11.70), Wolmer’s Tiana Marshall (11.92), and Hydel High’s Jody-Ann Daley (11.95).

In the Girls’ Class One 100m, Alliah Baker of Hydel High recorded the fastest time over the heats with 11.59 seconds. Trezeguet Taylor of Edwin Allen secured the second-fastest time with 11.69, while Habiba Harris of St Elizabeth Technical was the third-fastest with 11.75.

For Class Three, Edwin Allen’s Kerelle Etienne led with 11.70, followed by Wolmer’s Natrece East (11.77) and Immaculate’s Kayla Johnson (11.79).

Rihanna Scott of Ferncourt dominated the Girls’ Class Four 100m, setting a new meet record of 12.19 seconds. Teixiera Johnson (12.29) of Hydel and Tashana Godfrey (12.42) of Edwin Allen claimed the second and third spots over the heats.

The day belonged to Hydel High, which are preparing to defend the girls’ title at the Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships in March.

Hydel, which thwarted Edwin Allen High’s quest for a ninth consecutive title last year to secure their first-ever championship, claimed eight victories, serving as an early warning to the Clarendon-based school.

In addition to Baker’s triumph in the Girls’ Class One 100m, Hydel secured four other victories on the track and three in the field, accumulating a total of eight wins at the meet.

The victories were highlighted by a one-two finish in the women’s 400m open hurdles.

Aaliyah Mullings claimed victory in heat one of the time final in 1:00.60, well ahead of her teammate Natassia Fletcher, who finished second in 1:03.36. These times proved to be the fastest in the heats.

Shevaughn Thomas of Vere Technical, who finished third behind the Hydel pair in heat one with a time of 1:03.54, was the third quickest over the three heats.

Edwin Allen, winner of two out of the four 100m races, secured an additional victory on the track and two in the field, bringing their total to five.

Star athlete Rickeisha Simms secured Edwin Allen’s other victory on the track by easily winning the Girls’ Class One 800m in a meet record time of 2:13.49. She finished well ahead of Alphansus Davis’ Carlene Temple (2:14.65) and Hydel’s Abigail Campbell (2:15.57).

On the boys’ side, Jamaica College (JC) asserted complete dominance on the track and in the field, securing 12 victories. St Jago High claimed three victories, while Kingston College (KC) and Calabar High each secured two wins.

JC achieved one-two finishes in three out of their 12 victories.

As anticipated, JC dominated the Class One 800m with a one-two finish. Kemarrio Bygrave stood out in heat two, winning in a meet record 1:55.43, easily the fastest time across the six heats. Nellie Ambriton secured victory in heat four with 1:58.80, the second quickest time over the heats, completing the JC one-two finish. KC’s Kenyan athlete Brian Kiprop won heat three in 1:59.22, ranking as the third quickest over the heats.

JC also accomplished one-two finishes in the Class One 400m hurdles and the Class Four 80m hurdles.

Dorian Charles won heat two of the Class One 400m hurdles in 53.27 seconds, the quickest of the three heats. Sean Gardener won heat one in 53.64, the second quickest, completing the one-two finish for JC. Calabar’s Requel Reid took heat three in 54 seconds flat, ranking as the third quickest.

In the Class Four 80m hurdles, JC’s Kenroy Hall won in 12.12 seconds, defeating his teammate Gianna Perry (12.20) and KC’s Kemar Howell (12.29).

Furthermore, JC achieved a clean sweep of the long jump events. Zamari Foster won Class Three with an effort of 6.02m, Michael-Andre Edwards won Class Two with 6.93m, and Jaidi James secured Class One honours with an effort of 7.05m.

St Jago High’s Raheem Pinnock excelled in the 100m races, winning heat 16 in Class One in a respectable 10.59. JC’s Dontae Watson took heat seven in 10.68, the second quickest over the heats. Antonio Powell of Edwin Allen High and Ricoy Hunter of St Elizabeth Technical High School were the next quickest, both with 10.73 seconds.

Muschette’s Johan-Ramaldo Smythe (10.78) topped the Boys’ Class Two 100m, followed by Michael-Andre Edwards (11.09) of JC and Tyreece Foreman (11.12) of St George’s College.

Ched Brown of Calabar won the Boys’ Class Three 100m in 11.21, ahead of JC’s Jordan Grant (11.54) and STETHS’ Ajannie Kelly (11.54).

JC’s Darnell Douglas clocked 11.55 for the Class Four honors, beating Wolmer’s Joel McKenzie (11.98) and KC’s Daniel Buchanan (12.01).

In the sprint hurdles, Taj-Oneil Gordon, aided by a wind speed of 3.2 metres per second, ran 13.91 in heat three of the Boys’ Class Two 110m hurdles to lead a one-two finish for KC. Heat one winner Jonathan Clarke was second in 14.51.

Matthew Sullivan of Camperdown won the Boys’ Class One 110m hurdles in 13.70 seconds, aided by a wind speed of 3.3 metres per second. Marquise Page from St Jago Boys clocked 13.01 (2.5 metres per second) to top the Class Three 100m hurdles.