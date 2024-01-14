Theianna-Lee Terrelonge shines again, dominates 200m at JAAA meet Loop Jamaica

Edwin Allen High School’s standout sprinter Theianna-Lee Terrelonge dominated her first 200m race of the season, highlighting the JAAA/Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College in Spanish Town on Saturday.

A week after achieving a notable personal best of 11.30 seconds in the 100m at the Pure Water/JC/R. Danny Williams meet, Terrelonge clocked a respectable 23.73 seconds to secure victory in heat eight of the Girls’ Class Two 200m at GC Foster College.

The time of 23.73 seconds was easily the quickest among the 11 heats, despite the 16-year-old stumbling coming off the curve. No other athletes dipped below 24 seconds. Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High secured the second-quickest time with 24.08, while Briana Campbell of St Jago High claimed the third spot with 24.50.

Terrelonge’s teammate, Kerelle Etienne, also continued winning ways. After clocking a decent 11.70 seconds at the Pure Water/JC/R. Danny Williams meet, Etienne won the Girls’ Class Three 200m in 24.95, defeating St Jago’s Patrina Parkes (25.14). Moesha Gayle, also of Edwin Allen, posted the third-quickest time with 25.36.

Ferncourt’s Rihanna Scott also notched a victory in consecutive weeks to claim Class Four honours in 25.68, beating Edwin Allen’s Tashana Godfrey (25.80) and St Jago’s Nailah Robinson (26.38). The previous week, Scott claimed victory in the 100m with a time of 12.19.

In Class One, St Jago’s Kryshell Hooling won in 24.26, ahead of St Elizabeth Technical High School’s (STETHS) Habibah Harris (24.36) and Edwin Allen’s Jounee Armstrong (24.51).

St Jago secured two other victories on the track and two in the field, bringing their total to five, the most by any school. Edwin Allen and Holmwood Technical each secured four victories.

St Jago’s triumphs were highlighted by a meet record run by Jada Fletcher in the Girls’ Class Three 800m. Fletcher secured victory in 2 minutes, 22.84, surpassing the previous meet record of 2 minutes, 26.97 set by Holmwood’s Jovi Rose last year. Alphansus Davis’ Tabbrell Williams (2:23.08) and Edwin Allen’s Kevongaye Fowler (2:24.08) also dipped below the previous meet record to finish second and third, respectively.

St Jago also secured two long jump victories. Deandra Fitten took the Class Four title with an effort of 4.77m, easily beating Manchester High’s Natalia Wilson and Holmwood’s Aliona Crawford, who both recorded 4.60m for a joint second-place finish.

Tiana South won the Class Three long jump with 5.16m, defeating Port Antonio High’s Kevina Bourne (4.90m) and Holmwood’s Tiyana Peart (4.85m).

St Catherine High secured the other two long jump titles through Rihana Chambers, who took Class Two honours with 5.42m, and Rohanna Sudlow, who won the Class One title with 5.92m.

Star athlete Rickeisha Simms, who opened her season last week with a meet record time of 2:13.49 in the 800m, secured two of Edwin Allen’s four victories with the Class One 800m/1500m double. Simms won the 800m in 2:15.81 and returned to take the 1500 in 4:50.94.

Holmwood’s four victories included one-two finishes in three events – Open 3000m, Class Two 1500m, and Class Two 800m.

Ugandan athlete Florence Nafamba won the Open Girls’ 3000m in 10:55.94, defeating Terrica Clarke, who clocked 10:56.63. Nafamba returned to win the Class Two 1500m in 4:56.85, securing a double victory. Jovi Rose was well-beaten into second place with a time of 5:00.75. Rose had earlier won the Class Two 800m in 2:19.59, ahead of Andrene Peart (2:20.34).

On the boys’ side, St Jago and STETHS led with three wins each, while Kingston College (KC), Holmwood Technical, and St Catherine High each secured two victories.

Two of STETHS’ victories came in the field through Ricoy Hunter and Rodeeki Walters.

Hunter easily won the Class One long jump with an effort of 7.57m, achieved on his fourth attempt. His opening effort of 7.08m was good enough to top the field. B.B Coke’s Anthony Hall (6.52m) and Port Antonio High’s Tae Brown (6.06m) finished second and third, respectively.

Walters’ second-round attempt of 6.46m was good enough for victory in the Boys’ Class Two long jump. St Jago’s Patrick Brown (6.30m) and Port Antonio High’s Tyrece Mickiel (6.26m) finished second and third, respectively.

St Jago’s Nikano Johnson won the Class Three title with an effort of 6.01m, beating Javian Grant (5.76m) of Jonathan Grant High and Jelani Witter (5.58m) of STETHS.

Barrain Smith showcased the day’s standout performance for STETHS, setting a meet record in the Boys’ Class One 800m. Smith completed the race in 1:53.93, surpassing the previous record of 1:59.08 set by Devontae Daley of Holmwood in 2019.

Schevorn Wardlow of KC (1:56.02) and Joel Morgan of Edwin Allen (1:56.20) also bettered the previous record, securing second and third place, respectively. Jaquan Coke of KC also went below the mark with a time of 1:56.86, securing the fourth position.

Shawn Walters of Holmwood Technical secured the Class Two 800m title, setting a new meet record with a time of 2:01.10. This surpassed the previous record of 2:03.96, established by St Jago’s Taf-Hi Hinds in 2019. Dante Simpson of Port Antonio High (2:01.18) and Jerise Brooks of Alphansus Davis (2:02.31) also improved upon the previous mark, finishing second and third, respectively.

Tyrece Whyte of Port Antonio captured the Boys’ Class Three title in 2:07.77, beating Calabar’s Obrian Clarke (2:10.12).

In addition to Johnson, who secured the Boys’ Class Three long jump title, St Jago’s other victories were produced by Raheim Walker, who won the Class One 1500m in 4:15.98, and Rushain Richards, who took the Class Three 400m in 52.59.

KC’s Ugandan athlete Ethan Gioko dominated the Open Boys’ 5000 metres, taking victory in 16:37.54. B.B. Coke’s Omar Campbell (18:42.04) and Calabar’s Shakeem Ebanks (18:42.93) finished second and third, respectively.

Charles Wright of St. Catherine High also demonstrated a record-breaking performance, securing victory in the Boys’ Class Two 400m with a time of 49.44. This surpassed the previous mark of 50.80 set by Kevon Stone of Petersfield High in 2016. The KC pair of Jordan Rehedul (50.55) and Markel Smith (50.57) also improved upon the previous record, finishing second and third, respectively.

Tia Clayton of MVP Track Club (centre) participates in the women’s 60m event. (PHOTO: Oral McNamee).

Meanwhile, in the absence of Shericka Jackson through illness, Tia Clayton was easily the fastest over the women’s 60m after winning section three in 7.22 seconds. Her twin sister, Tina, a two-time World U20 champion in the 100m, secured the second-fastest time by winning section four 7.27 seconds. Sada Williams of Barbados, the 2022 and 2023 World 400m bronze medalist, was the third fastest with a time of 7.30. Jonielle Smith (7.35) and Natasha Morrison (7.36) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as MVP athletes claimed the first five spots.

Rohan Watson of MVP Track Club competes in the men’s 60m event. (PHOTO: Oral McNamee).

In the men’s 60m, Rohan Watson posted the fastest time at 6.67 seconds. Nishion Ebanks followed closely with 6.68, completing a one-two finish for MVP. Jevaughn Whyte of GC Foster College secured the third-fastest time in the heats with 6.69.