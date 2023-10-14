‘There’s no party like a Frenchmen party,’ says patron Loop Jamaica

Frenchmen Weekend kicked off its series of events for Heroes Weekend on Saturday morning in Ocho Rios, St Ann, with Rise Up.

Patrons converged at Pearly Beach and were all set in their best beach-themed outfits.

Whether they were enjoying themselves on the sand or in the water, it is safe to say they all came out to unwind and have fun.

As one patron put it after listing the things that made the event “terrific”: the vibes, the music, the rum, the beach, and the ladies, “There’s no party like a Frenchmen party!”

Loop Entertainment was on the ground to capture the excitement on Saturday! Check out the recap from Rise Up and look out for the team at Nite Cap and Foreplay, the other two parties in the Frenchmen Weekend series!