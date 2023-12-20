These 7 New Hotels Will Open In The Caribbean This Year

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Jan. 13, 2024: Seven exciting new hotels are set to open in the Caribbean region this year, boosting the region’s tourism product. They are:

1: St. Regis Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Nestled within Cap Cana’s exclusive five-star real estate, the St. Regis Cap Cana will open this Spring and will be a luxurious retreat with a 200-room hotel and 70 luxury homes. Surrounded by a scenic golf course, this resort boasts 800 feet of private beachfront and stunning views of crystal blue waters and the Punta Espada Golf Club.

When viewed from above, the St. Regis Cap Cana seamlessly integrates with the picturesque Punta Espada Golf Course. The verdant rooftop of the development adds a touch of serenity to the already stunning beachside vistas, complementing the Dominican Republic’s pristine crystal blue waters and the lush scenery of the Punta Espada Golf Course. Acebal’s design thoughtfully includes 15 Golf Terrace residences, providing a prime vantage point overlooking holes #1 and #2 for an unparalleled golfing experience.

2: Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Resort

Nestled in a valley amongst lush mountains and the cobalt blue Caribbean sea, Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines unlocks a new island destination for Sandals Resorts guests, opening March 27, 2024.

Sandals’ latest offering will open in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on March 27th. It features 301 rooms, suites, and villas, including two-story overwater villas. There will be sixteen unique food and beverage concepts, including the brand’s first communal restaurant, Buccan. Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will offer 301 superbly appointed rooms and the portfolio’s most expansive suites to date, with Two-Bedroom Butler Villas spanning across the waterfront – a “Sandals First.” Interiors throughout feature special biophilic elements and the warmth of local volcanic materials, and views intentionally framing the unique flora.

Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas reimagine Sandals’ iconic suites, with an evolved design across two stories built directly atop the sea, complete with a rooftop outdoor lounge with views as far as the eye can see. Select villas and suites throughout the resort up the ante with a dedicated space for movie nights in, and private fitness rooms with Technogym equipment, athletic programming, and an assortment of free weights. A focal point from the open-air lobby, a 300-foot linear pool appears to meet the horizon, flanked by posh cabanas and Swim-Up Bar access. An adjacent crescent-shaped pool invites guests to lounge and swim under the Saint Vincent sun, while Parisol’s double-crescent infinity-edge pool hugs the sand and overlooks the bay. Built along the riverside, the sound of flowing water will surround Red Lane Spa cabanas to really connect guests with the serene outdoors. Beyond the sand, the destination’s prime location on the Atlantic shelf makes it one of the Caribbean’s most abundant with local fish, with Sandals all-inclusive resort as a gateway to incredible snorkeling and scuba diving – and other exploration opportunities galore.

3: Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, Dominican Republic

Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, this resort will open in the DR this year. It will feature opens with 503 rooms and bungalows, including swim-up room options. Enviably located north of Punta Cana in the coastal town of Miches, the brand-new 502-room all-inclusive resort will welcome travelers to an area known for its pristine beaches, sprawling mountain landscapes and lush natural surroundings. The property is owned by Zemi Hotels & Resorts, S.R.L. and will be managed by Hilton. It will include 123 ground level swim-up guest rooms featuring individual plunge pools that connect via a winding pool allowing guests to swim to other areas of the resort.

4: Bermudiana Beach Resort, Bermuda

Located near Bermuda’s pink sand beaches, this Tapestry Collection by Hilton resort will open in October. It will offer 111 rooms, a cliff-top bar, ocean-view pool, and beachfront access. Overlooking Marley Beach, this clifftop resort is five minutes from the famous Horseshoe Bay Beach. The capital city of Hamilton is just 15 minutes away, and Southlands Park is right outside its doors. Each of its suites has a balcony or terrace while the resort will have two pools, a clifftop bar and restaurant, and an outdoor events lawn.

5: Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada

Set along La Sagesse beach, this wellness resort will open in May. It will offer 71 suites and villas built with repurposed materials. Surrounded by nature, it will also include 56 pool suites combine eco-credentials and comfort, each leading to a private plunge pool for a cooling dip. In addition, there will be 15 villas enjoying a prime hillside or beachfront setting, ranging between one, two, and four bedrooms. The five four-bedroom villas on the Bluff offer a 270-degree view of one of the most coveted locations in the Caribbean.

6: Royalton CHIC Antigua

Blue Diamond Resorts is gearing up to launch an adults-only, all-inclusive resort on Antigua’s picturesque northwest coast in April of next year.

Formerly known as Starfish Halcyon Cove, this resort is currently undergoing an extensive renovation, with significant enhancements planned for the Diamond Club sections, pool areas, spa, restaurants, and lobbies. While two existing buildings will still be utilized for guestrooms, they have been completely refurbished, rendering them practically new inside.

The Royalton Chic Antigua will boast a total of 235 well-appointed guestrooms, each featuring a private balcony or terrace to enhance the guest experience.

Dining enthusiasts will have a delightful array of options with seven restaurants on-site, complemented by five bars. The resort also offers sports and fitness facilities, as well as a rejuvenating spa. For added convenience, guests can enjoy round-the-clock room service during their stay.

7: Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman

Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is set to open on June 1, 2024 near Seven Mile Beach. The 10-storey hotel being constructed along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway just south of Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa will feature 282 guest rooms and a 6,700 square foot ballroom, the latter of which will serve well for local and tourist-focused conferences and events. It will also include a stunning ocean-view pool, and pet-friendly accommodations at this IHG Hotel.

