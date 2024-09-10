‘TheWeddz’ are on The Rock, dancing nonstop

'TheWeddz' are on The Rock, dancing nonstop
Lifestyle
Kadeem Rodgers

4 hrs ago

Photos from Charmaineandtheweddz two-week-long vacay in Jamaica, recently. (Photos: via Instagram/@charmaineandtheweddz)

Britjam content creators that go by the moniker ‘Charmaineandtheweddz’ have taken their summer vacation to Jamaica.

The family of four, a mother-father duo, and their son and daughter would ever so often pop up on our radar with a video of themselves dancing, singing Jamaican tunes, old and new.

They currently share space with close to 200k followers on Instagram, upwards of 70k on Facebook, and 478.2k on TikTok.

As it’s become traditional for many second-generation children of Caribbean descent, summers on the island have proven to be a great way to nurture a community-style upbringing and instil norms into the child they would not have received elsewhere.

Perhaps that was the mindset of the ‘TheWeddz’, who’s taken their children on a rock vacation for what may be the kids’ first trip to Jamaica.

Naturally, filled with laughter, dancing, music, and good ‘ol Jamaican vibes, Loop Lifestyle paused to highlight (for some), and introduce (for others), our excitement every time ‘Charmaineandtheweddz’ popped up on our Instagram feed.

See some highlights below

