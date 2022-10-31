Things looking up: Burna Boy lands in Dominica Loop Jamaica

African Giant, Burna Boy has arrived in Dominica.

Video footage of the headline act arriving at the Douglas Charles airport is now making the rounds on social media.

The African Giant was slated to perform for 90 minutes on night two of the World Creole Music Festival.

The audience held nothing back while expressing their disappointment when it was announced that the Afro-beats star did not make it on the island in time for his performance.

While part of his team arrived in Dominica on Saturday, the main man was stuck in Curacao.

Burna Boy arrived in Dominica earlier Sunday and is now scheduled to perform Sunday night.

Director of Tourism, Colin Piper gave the assurance that “All patrons will be able to attend the Sunday night festival at no added cost once they show proof of Saturday night tickets that have not been scanned or a Saturday night armband.”

It was also announced that all patrons for Sunday night, needed to show either an UNSCANNED Saturday night ticket, a Saturday night armband, or a Sunday night ticket to enter the grounds.

Much to the relief of those who have expressed scepticism, video footage has surfaced, tangible proof that Burna Boy arrived at the Douglas Charles Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Organisers have said he will perform at 1:35am, his set will be 15 minutes less than what was previously arranged.

Among the artistes scheduled to perform tonight like Patrice Roberts and Christopher Martin.

