‘Think before sharing videos of children in sex acts’ | Loop Jamaica

The police are reminding persons that there are several pieces of legislation on the books that make it an offence to share videos depicting children involved in sexual acts.

In a release, the police said the alert comes as they note several videos being shared on social media platforms over last week.

The release said: “persons are being warned not to share these videos, and if they are sent to you, delete them immediately and advise the sender to do the same.”

The constabulary pointed to the Child Pornography (Prevention) Act, the Child Care and Protection Act and the Cybercrime Act of 2015 as some of the laws under which persons may be charged if they are found in possession of such videos, or if it can be proven that they shared the video at any time.

“Instead of sharing the videos, persons who may be able to assist investigators are encouraged to contact their local police, the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) at 876-926-4079, or the police 119 emergency number,” the police further advised.