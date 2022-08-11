Third cop on murder rap denied bail Loop Jamaica

Third cop on murder rap denied bail
Third cop on murder rap denied bail

Constable Kemar Dennis, one of the three policemen charged with the murder of a tiler from Red Hills, St Andrew, was denied bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

Dennis, charged along with Constable Purcell Carter and Corporal Miguel Ebanks — both of whom were denied bail last week — is to return to court on September 6.

Dennis was denied bail because the court was concerned about the safety of the witness. His attorney, Peter Champagnie, QC gave verbal notification in court Thursday that the decision to deny bail would be appealed, as Dennis was at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingstonat the time of the murder.

The attorney is awaiting the judge’s ruling in writing before moving ahead with the appeal in the Supreme Court.

The tiler was murdered in Red Hills on July 16. Dennis was alleged to have fled the island after the murder. Dennis came back to Jamaica and surrendered to the Independent Commission of Investigations and was charged.

It is alleged that the policemen requested $100,000 from Wallace to drop a case against him.

A report was made to the Constant Spring Police Station and a corruption probe was reportedly launched into the lawmen.

