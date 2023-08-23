Third fisherman now reported missing from Clarendon seafaring trip Loop Jamaica

A third individual from Clarendon has been reported missing from what is emerging as an ill-fated fishing expedition.

Thirty-nine-year-old Dicardo Reid, fisherman of Rocky Point, Clarendon, has been missing since Monday, August 14.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (five feet nine inches) tall.

Reports from the Lionel Town police are that Reid was last seen at the Rocky Point Beach at about

5pm. He was wearing a black pullover.

Reid was among other men who boarded a sea vessel for Manatee Bay, St Catherine, with the group scheduled to return on Tuesday, August 15.

However, none of the men have been heard from since then.

The two other men – Hilroy Reid and Denroy Morgan – were previously reported missing.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dicardo Reid, Hilroy Reid and Denroy Morgan is being asked to contact the Lionel Town police at 876-986-3233, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.