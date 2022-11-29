Third person charged for Tobago SRP’s murder

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jahmarlii Balfour – TTPS

A third person has been charged for the murder of Tobago SRP Kyle Lashley.

Lashley, 26, was killed while liming in Les Coteaux on November 12.

Jahmarlii Balfour, 23, of William Trace, Scarborough and Adventure, Plymouth was arrested on November 22 by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, Tobago. Based on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, Balfour was jointly charged with murder.

On November 23, police reported that Kadisha Hearn, 28, from Carenage and Akini Greig, 24, from Mt St George, Tobago were arrested and charged for Lashley’s murder.

Lashley, who last worked at the Crown Point Police Station, was with friends at around 7.10 pm, at Providence Road in Les Coteaux, when a black Kia Cerato stopped alongside them, and two gunmen got out.

One of the men snatched Lashley’s gold chain and then fired several shots at him. The men got back into the car, which drove off.

Moriah police took Lashley to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

NewsAmericasNow.com