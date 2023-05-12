Third person shot dead in Hopewell, Hanover this week Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police are investigating the third murder in the town of Hopewell in the parish this week, following the shooting death of a construction worker.

The identity of the construction worker has not yet been disclosed by the police.

It is reported that about 1pm, the man was shot by unknown assailants while he was on a construction site in the town.

The latest incident followed a gun attack at a business establishment in the town on Sunday, which claimed the lives of two women, Malgarata Samuels and Shari Distin.

Two other person were shot and injured in that incident.