Third World’s Ibo Cooper has died Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Entertainment
Loop Reporter

6 hrs ago

Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper was a foundation member of the Third World band.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Foundation member and one of the leading architects behind the global success of the Third World reggae band, Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper died earlier tonight. He was 71years of age.

He was also a member of the Inner Circle, a popular band in the 1970s, but it was with Third World that Cooper and the band gained international recognition. It was Third World, who staged the highly successful series of shows titled, ‘Xplanitations’.

Soon after leaving Third World, ‘Ibo’ joined the staff of the Edna Manley School for the Visual Arts in the music department.

Charles Campbell, a close friend of Cooper, and who assisted with many of the Third World shows said the passing of Cooper is a major loss to the Jamaica music fraternity.

“Ibo represented all the talent and aspirations of a truly professional musician. Many people would not know that many of the country’s gifted musicians came under the guidance of Cooper.

“His passing is untimely, and he must be honoured for the major role he played in the development of Jamaica’s music. Sleep well my friend,” Campbell told Loop News on Thursday night.

Cooper’s wife Joy, died on September 28, while his son Arif died in March of this year.

Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper leaves daughter Arianne, and sons, Abean, and Akiri, and grandchildren.

