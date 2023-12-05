Thirty-three individuals granted Jamaican citizenship Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three additional persons from 12 countries have been granted Jamaican citizenship by the government.

They were presented with documents formalising their status by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA). This took place yesterday during a citizenship ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The men, women and children hail from France, Colombia, the People’s Republic of China, Haiti, India, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, St Vincent and the Grenadines, the United States of America, Barbados and South Africa.

PICA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrew Wynter, in welcoming the new Jamaicans, noted that while they are from a wide cross-section of nationalities, they now belong to a single heritage. He said the ceremony is a testament to Jamaica’s motto – ‘Out of Many, One People’.

The CEO encouraged the new citizens to continue making their contributions to Jamaica’s growth and development.

“Some of you are doctors, nurses and beauty practitioners. Whatever your profession is, whatever you do, it is contributing to this country’s growth. We are happy that you have taken the decision to join us,” he said.

Nineteen persons obtained citizenship by marriage, nine by registration, two by naturalisation, and three by descent.