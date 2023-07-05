‘This is how God works’ for Digicel car winner Loop Jamaica

Having gone through two cars that were stolen from her, and another involved in a crash recently, Digicel customer, Andrea Gayle,believed that she was down on her luck where automobile ownership is concerned.

It, therefore, took the St Catherine resident several hours to believe that she had really won the first 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV in the Digicel 4 Cars in 4 Weeks summer promotion last Friday. Moving between disbelief to delight since she received the life-changing phone call, Gayle’s stroke of luck arrived at the perfect time as she was preparing to celebrate her 60th birthday.

“This is how God works; he has replaced what I’ve lost just in time!” she exclaimed, “I was in a store when I got the call and I’m still in disbelief!” Gayle, a loyal Digicel Postpaid customer, had automatically gained entry into the competition for paying her bill on time and in full; little did she know that her regular routine would increase her chance of winning.

Digicel Postpaid Customer, Andrea Gayle, poses proudly with the keys to her brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV.

Equally delighted was Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel, Tari Lovell, who personally delivered the news and the new vehicle to Andrea at the company’s Rev & Win roadshow in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth. The expression of astonishment and delight on her face was priceless as she realised that she was now the proud owner of a shiny, new 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV.

“We are thrilled to present Andrea with this life-changing gift,” said Lovell. “Moments like these bring us great joy in reward our customers for their loyalty with prizes that can truly enhance their lives.”

Clutching her new car keys tightly, Gayle declared, “I’m holding on to these keys, this is mine!” She added, “This is a life-transforming moment and a very special birthday for me. I am really happy and I really appreciate this gift. Thank you so much Digicel!”

From June 23 to July 21, Digicel Prepaid and Postpaid customers have several chances to enter to win daily cash prizes of $40,000 via live radio cash calls, with one very lucky customer speeding off in a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson each week. The Tuscon, a popular mid-rage SUV, represents the epitome of elegance and luxury with its unique design and cutting-edge features in its class.

Customers get to enter when they activate a 3-day plan or higher, purchase and activate a SIM card, switch to Digicel, become an active Postpaid customer or buy an entry for only $100 by dialing 142 or *142#.